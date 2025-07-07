JJ Wetherholt Blasts Two Home Runs in First Multi-Homer Game as a Pro
There's hot. There's red hot. And then there's JJ Wetherholt. Right now, there are few hitters in all of minor league baseball who are making the type of impact the former West Virginia star is right now.
In the past few weeks, Wetherholt has delivered a pair of walk-off hits, and on Sunday, he collected his first career multi-home run game at the professional level. His first came in the top of the first when he smoked a ball to deep right center field, clashing off the bottom of the light pole, plating two runs. His second long bomb was hit hard and on a line, just clearing the fence in straightaway centerfield.
Since the start of June, Wetherholt is 31-for-93 (.333) with four home runs and 17 RBI. He's also drawn 22 walks while striking out just 19 times and is 6/7 on stolen base attempts.
On July 12th at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, Wetherholt (No. 19 prospect in MLB) will participate in the MLB Futures All-Star Game alongside the game's top prospects. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET and can be streamed live on MLB TV.
