JJ Wetherholt Blasts Two Home Runs in First Multi-Homer Game as a Pro

Former West Virginia star is tearing it up in the minors.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 25, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter JJ Wetherholt (87) prepares for batting practice before a spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
There's hot. There's red hot. And then there's JJ Wetherholt. Right now, there are few hitters in all of minor league baseball who are making the type of impact the former West Virginia star is right now.

In the past few weeks, Wetherholt has delivered a pair of walk-off hits, and on Sunday, he collected his first career multi-home run game at the professional level. His first came in the top of the first when he smoked a ball to deep right center field, clashing off the bottom of the light pole, plating two runs. His second long bomb was hit hard and on a line, just clearing the fence in straightaway centerfield.

Since the start of June, Wetherholt is 31-for-93 (.333) with four home runs and 17 RBI. He's also drawn 22 walks while striking out just 19 times and is 6/7 on stolen base attempts.

On July 12th at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, Wetherholt (No. 19 prospect in MLB) will participate in the MLB Futures All-Star Game alongside the game's top prospects. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET and can be streamed live on MLB TV.

Published
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

