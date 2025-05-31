Starting Lineups for West Viginia vs. Clemson
The West Virginia Mountaineers (42-14) take on the Clemson Tigers (45-16) Saturday evening. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on the ACC Network.
WEST VIRGINIA
CF Skylar King
C Logan Sauve
LF Kyle West
RF Jace Rinehart
DH Sam White
2B Gavin Kelly
1B Benjamin Lumsden
SS Brodie Kresser
3B Armani Guzman
P Jack Kartsonas
CLEMSON
CF Cam Cannarella
2B Jarren Purify
LF Dominic Listi
DH Collin Priest
1B Jack Crighton
C Jacob Jarrell
RF TP Wentworth
3B Josh Paino
SS Andrew Ciufo
P Aidan Knaak
WVU GAME NOTES
- The Mountaineers are the No. 2 seed in the regional and are joined by host and No. 11 overall seed Clemson, No. 3 Kentucky, and No. 4 USC Upstate. It is the only regional this season to feature multiple teams that made Super Regionals in 2024 (Clemson, WVU, Kentucky).
- WVU finished the regular season with a 40-13 record and 19-9 mark in the Big 12 to win the Big 12 regular season title for the second time in the last three seasons.
- Logan Sauve and Griffin Kirn were named All-Big 12 First Team while Kyle West and Jack Kartsonas earned spots on the second team. Gavin Kelly was named to the All-Freshman Team while four others – Jace Rinehart, Sam White, Chase Meyer, and Reese Bassinger - were honorable mention.
- The Mountaineers won their first 13 games of the season, the fourth-best start in program history.
- Steve Sabins is in his first season at the helm in Morgantown. He has spent the previous nine seasons on staff with the Mountaineers, including the past three as Associate Head Coach.
- In the Big 12 Preseason Poll, the Mountaineers were picked fourth, the highest predicted finish since joining the league.
- West Virginia has finished with a .500-or-better record in 11 of 12 seasons in the Big 12.
- The Mountaineers’ 56-game schedule features 14 meetings with teams that reached the 2024 NCAA
Tournament.
- 2025 will be the 11th season the Mountaineers play at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The field was named after Rick and Jay Wagener on Aug. 30, 2021, following a major gift donation to the program. Rick Wagener was a standout pitcher at WVU from 1968-71. The ballpark was renamed after alum and principal owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Kendrick and his family, in 2024.
- WVU is set to play 25 home games this spring. The squad has had a winning record at the facility for eight straight years and is coming off a season in which it went 17-6 in games played in Morgantown.
- The Mountaineers are coming off a historic season in 2024, advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history. WVU swept through the Tucson regional as the three seed before falling in two tight games at North Carolina.
