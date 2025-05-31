West Virginia Takes on Regional Host Clemson
Clemson, SC – West Virginia will take on Clemson in game four of the Clemson Regional Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. EST with the action broadcasting on the ACC Network.
The Mountaineers (42-14) walked off the Kentucky Wildcats in the regional opener. Sophomore Armani Guzman WVU at the plate, going 2-3 with the game-winning sacrifice RBI. Senior Brodie Kresser represented the winning run after driving a leadoff double down the left field line.
West Virginia senior pitcher Griffin Kirn completed his fourth consecutive quality start and notched his fifth win of the season after tossing 7.1 innings and recorded seven strikeouts on the afternoon.
West Virginia senior Kyle West leads the team with a .353 batting average with a team-high 10 home runs.
Senior Jace Rinehart is hitting .317, ranking third on the team, and holds team-bests 20 doubles and 50 RBI.
West Virginia will turn to senior Jake Kartsonas. He began the season in the bullpen and pitched his way into the weekend rotation after recovering from offseason surgery. The right-hander made all seven starts in the final seven weeks of the season. He currently holds a team-best 2.90 ERA.
Clemson advanced to the winner’s bracket after handling USC Upstate in the night cap of the opening day of the regional.
The Tigers (45-16) trailed by two before leader Cam Cannarella ripped a two-RBI double in the fifth and sophomore Collin Priest followed with and a sacrifice RBI line drive to centerfield for the go-ahead run.
Cannarella put the final touches on the win with a two-run home run in the eighth in the eighth to extend the Clemson to lead to four, 7-3.
The junior leads the team with a .345 batting average and a Clemson-leading 49 RBI, while junior Jacob Jarrell has clubbed a team-high 15 home runs.
Sophomore Aidan Knaak will take the mound for the Tigers. The sophomore is 9-1 on the season with all 15 of his appearances coming in starts. He owns a 4.06 ERA with 106 strikeouts in 84.1 innings. In his last four starts, he’s tossed 24.1 innings and has put up a 2.24 ERA and 30 strikeouts.
Clemson leads the all-time series 11-2.
