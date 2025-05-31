Mountaineers Now

Curt Cignetti Jokes About Most of Indiana's Money Going to Darian DeVries' Roster

The former WVU head coach used a lot of resources to rebuild the Hoosiers' roster through the portal.

Schuyler Callihan

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti holds his arms out during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend.
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti holds his arms out during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
When Darian DeVries took over the head coaching job at West Virginia a year ago, he had to rebuild the entire roster, except for Ofri Naveh, who redshirted and did not appear in a single game.

Rebuilding a large portion of your roster is nothing new in today's world of college athletics, but you have to have money to land quality recruits. Despite a strong first season at West Virginia and very obvious support from WVU's administration to increase the basketball team's spending budget, DeVries felt like he still didn't have enough to compete nationally, so he bolted for Indiana.

Being that Indiana is a basketball blueblood and hasn't been very serious in football with the exception of last year, DeVries will likely get whatever he wants to build his roster. Unfortunately, that means Curt Cignetti will have a difficult time sustaining success with the football program.

In a recent interview with the media, Cignetti joked about most of Indiana's money going to DeVries' roster.

“I’d like to have signed a few more, but when we hired Darian and he lost his whole roster, money got a little tight because he had to put a team together, and I felt the pinch.”

It appears it was more of a funny joke than Cignetti having any sort of rift with DeVries, later noting, “He doesn’t say a lot, and he’s got a plan. He’ll get it done. He’s going to do real well here."

That said, there probably is some level of disappointment from Cignetti that his program will have to get creative with its budget.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

