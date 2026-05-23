Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. Kansas

West Virginia and Kansas are getting set to duke it out for the Big 12 Conference tournament championship game in Surprise, AZ.

If you are unable to watch or listen to the game, we've got you covered with this live game file. I will be providing real-time updates, which will include all scoring plays, pitching changes, and key moments throughout tonight's ballgame.

The lineup cards have been turned in, which you can check out below. Updates will be posted above the lineups, with the newest update being shown first.

Live game updates

4:07 p.m.: West Virginia names Ian Korn tonight's starting pitcher.

West Virginia's starting lineup

1. SS Matt Ineich

2. C Gavin Kelly

3. CF Paul Schoenfeld

4. DH Sean Smith

5. LF Matthe Graveline

6. 1B Armani Guzman

7. 2B Brodie Kresser

8. RF Brock Wills

9. 3B Tyrus Hall



SP Ian Korn

More on Smith: The Mountaineers' DH has been a tough out at the plate, maybe more so than anyone in this Big 12 tournament. In the two games against Kansas State and Arizona State, he combined to go 6/8 with a double and an RBI. In that series finale against Kansas, Smith went 1/2 against tonight's starting pitcher for KU, Mathis Nayral, with the one hit being a home run.

Kansas' starting lineup

1. SS Tyson LeBlanc

2. CF Tyson Owens

3. 2B Cade Baldridge

4. 1B Josh Dykhoff

5. C Agusto Mungarrieta

6. RF Jordan Bach

7. 3B Dylan Schlotterback

8. DH Dariel Osoria

9. LF Savion Flowers



SP: Mathis Nayral

More on LeBlanc: In his at-bats against Korn, LeBlanc laid down a sacrifice bunt and then struck out swinging.