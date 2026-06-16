Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. Troy — Elimination Game
For the second time in Omaha, the West Virginia Mountaineers will square off with the Troy Trojans. This time around, the loser will have its season come to an end, while the winner will begin preparation for North Carolina, a team it will have to beat twice.
As always, we will keep you posted on all of the action from score updates, pitching changes, and big moments throughout the day in our game thread. Below, you'll find the projected lineups and starting pitchers for both teams. Once the lineup cards are turned in, we will update it, if necessary, and remove the word projected from the lineup.
GAME THREAD
TOP 1 (WVU)
West Virginia's projected starting lineup
1. RF Armani Guzman — .314
2. 2B Gavin Kelly — .375
3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .331
4. DH Sean Smith — .323
5. C Matthew Graveline — .293
6. SS Matt Ineich — .292
7. 1B Brodie Kresser — .302
8. LF Ben Lumsden — .275
9. 3B Tyrus Hall — .284
SP Chansen Cole
Troy's projected starting lineup
1. SS Aaron Piasecki — .339
2. 3B Josh Pyne — .285
3. 1B Blake Cavill — .276
4. C Jimmy Janicki — .344
5. CF Steven Meier — .312
6. LF Drew Nelson — .310
7. 2B Sean Darnell — .264
8. DH Jabe Boroff — .276
9. RF Houston Markham — .325
SP Hayden Smith
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_