Steve Sabins Becomes Fastest Head Coach to 50 Wins in WVU Baseball History

West Virginia baseball head coach Steven Sabins became the fastest head coach to 50 wins in program history. The 50th win for the Mountaineers under Sabins came in a 19-6 domination of the Ohio Bobcats during the team's home opener at Kendrick Family ballpark.

Fastest head coach to 5️⃣0️⃣ wins in program history!@stevesabins 👏 pic.twitter.com/BqubSmvvtF — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) February 26, 2026

Sabins has his Mountaineers off to a red-hot start this season, currently sitting at 6-1 overall while being ranked 24th in the latest D1baseball.com poll. Expectations for Sabins this season are sky high after leading West Virginia to an overall record of 44-16 last season, while reaching NCAA Super Regionals for the second consecutive year.

The Mountaineers are currently one of two Big 12 teams to be nationally ranked, the other being TCU. After sharing the Big 12 regular season title in 2023 and winning outright in 2025, it seems like West Virginia has the team to finally capture not only the regular season crown, but the tournament title for the first time in program history as well.

Randy Mazey Set Up WVU for the Future Perfectly With Sabins

Longtime West Virginia Mountaineers baseball head coach Randy Mazey’s final season with the program was in 2024. Mazey was with the program for 12 seasons and truly set them up for future success by naming Sabins his successor.

Sabins joined the WVU baseball staff in 2016 as an assistant coach and quickly found other ways to help the Mountaineers' baseball program continue to rise. In 2018, while continuing his role as an assistant coach, Sabins became the recruiting coordinator. During his time in this role, the Mountaineers recruited their best player in recent program history in J.J. Wetherholt. The infielder became one of the best hitters in the nation during his time in Morgantown and was drafted 7th overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Under Sabins, West Virginia has attracted their best recruiting classes in program history, including the number 21-ranked class nationally in 2021. Sabins emphasis on hitting and offensive recruiting has led to an uptick in offensive production since Sabins has joined the program.

At just 38 years old, Sabins has the Mountaineers program in the best spot it has ever seen. Mazey and Sabins are the two people most responsible for the ascension of WVU baseball, and fans should take notice.

You can catch Sabins and his Mountaineers squad in action this weekend as West Virginia travels to Kennesaw, Georgia, to take on the Kennesaw State Owls. The three-game weekend series at Mickey Dunn Stadium will begin Friday with the first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.