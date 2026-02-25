How to Watch WVU vs. Ohio: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds

Opening Day at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark is finally here. West Virginia won five of its first six games of the season away from home and will now get to take the field at home for the first time this season.

The Mountaineers' home opener was originally scheduled to take place yesterday against Canisius, but cold weather in the forecast canceled the game days ago, which led to WVU scrambling for a replacement, although they were able to quickly land this matchup with Ohio.

After taking two of three from Liberty on the road last week, the Mountaineers moved up a spot in D1Baseball's Top 25 poll, checking in at No. 24.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon's game.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 24 West Virginia (5-1) vs. Ohio (1-6)

Where: Granville, WV — Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)

Dates/Times: Wednesday, February 25th at 1 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: N/A

Expected pitching matchups for today

WVU: David Hagen (0-0, 13.50 ERA, 2 K, 2 BB, 0.2 IP)

Ohio: TBA

Sophomore David Hagen is expected to get the ball today for West Virginia, marking his first start of the season. He's already made two appearances this season out of the bullpen, pitching 2.1 innings of scoreless ball. Head coach Steve Sabins will likely give a few guys the opportunity to be the midweek starter, but if Hagen puts on a strong performance, he could be in a prime position to lock that role up.

Odds via my brain

For some reason, I was not able to find any odds for this game on any of the U.S. sportsbooks, as of this morning. I'll be checking periodically throughout the morning, so if one pops up, I will update this story.

In the meantime, I'll give my thoughts on this one. Instead of making up some run line or money line, I'll drop a percentage for WVU.

How does 99% sound?

There are no guarantees in college baseball, or any sport for that matter, but this is as about as close to that as you'll get. Ohio comes into this one with a 1-6 record, having lost two of three to Murray State and then getting swept by Tennessee Tech in a four-game series. Those two teams combined to average nine runs a game, so this is a prime opportunity for the Mountaineers to put together several crooked numbers on the scoreboard. Even in Ohio's lone win, they gave up 13 runs.