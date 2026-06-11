Steve Sabins Makes Decision on Starting Pitcher for Matchup vs. Troy

When the West Virginia Mountaineers trot out onto Charles Schwab Field on Friday afternoon, it will be Chansen Cole who will be grabbing the ball and toeing the rubber for the Mountaineers.

WVU head coach Steve Sabins and Troy head coach Skylar Meade each informed one another of who will be starting the game for their teams, and it will be the lefty Benjamin Stubbs getting the nod for the Trojans.

Cole first, then Yehl

WVU Athletics Communications

Really, it's a great dilemma for a coach to have when you have to try and figure out which of the two aces you want to throw in game one of the College World Series. This is by no means West Virginia pitching off of its ace in Maxx Yehl because they are facing the team no one expected to be in Omaha. You could make the argument that Cole has been every bit as dominant as Yehl or perhaps more so over the last month or so, particularly in NCAA Tournament play.

Earlier in the week, I projected Yehl to be the starter for game one, and I wouldn't be surprised if the coaching staff more than flirted with the idea. My thinking was that if you want to throw Cole and Yehl twice, assuming you don't lose the first two games, Yehl would have a better chance of bouncing back sooner by getting the ball on Friday. Cole, of course, has shown the ability to get back on the bump on short rest, whereas Yehl is someone they have to be careful with because of his injury history.

At the end of the day, you can only project forward so much. You have to win the game that is in front of you, and I'm sure that Sabins and Co. came to the conclusion that Cole's pitch mix and approach are better suited for Troy's lineup. I don't think it's the wrong move whatsoever. And who is to second-guess Sabins at this point? He's pushed all of the right buttons throughout the season and tournament, especially when it comes to the pitching staff.

It's also comforting for the staff to know that they are giving the ball to a guy who has won each of his last starts. Whether or not he gets the decision, the Mountaineers are 17-2 in the games he pitches. With the day off in between games, Cole could enter Sunday's game in relief if they are in an elimination spot. If they are in the 1-0 game, he should be ready to go again by Tuesday or Wednesday.