Landen Livingston Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

West Virginia University offensive lineman Landen Livingston was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List on Friday. The award is presented annually to the top center in college football.

Livingston started 11 games for the Mountaineers last season, missing one contest due to injury. He also earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors. Livingston played 766 offensive snaps in 2025 and recorded at least 50 snaps in nine games.



2026 Rimington Trophy Watch List

Joshua Bates - SMU

Ashton Beers - Minnesota

Cole Best - Auburn

Drew Bobo - Georgia

Anthony Boswell - Houston

Canon Boone - Mississippi State

Ryan Carretta - Pittsburgh

Jackson Carsello - Northwestern

Lyndon Cooper - Vanderbilt

Matt Craycraft - Duke

Ashton Craig - Notre Dame

Steven Demboski - Delaware

Justin Evans - Nebraska

Aaron Fenimore - Liberty

Vincent Fiacable - FAU

Nicholas Gallegos - Eastern Michigan

Dominick Giudice - Missouri

Jake Guarnera - Michigan

Landen Hatchett - Washington

Michael Hershey - Maryland

Carson Hinzman - Ohio State

Adam Lepkowski - UAB

Jimmy Liston - Utah State

Landen Livingston - West Virginia

Bray Lynch - Indiana

Jake Maikkula - Oklahoma

Bruce Mitchell - BYU

Braelin Moore - LSU

Harrison Moore - Florida

Mark Nabou Jr. - Texas A&M

Cam Nichols - Navy

Killian O’Connor - USC

Kade Pieper - Iowa

Coleton Price - Kentucky

Jake Renfro - Illinois

Brock Riker - Penn State

Connor Robertson - Texas

Brady Small - Army

Sheridan Wilson - Texas Tech