Landen Livingston Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
West Virginia University offensive lineman Landen Livingston was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List on Friday. The award is presented annually to the top center in college football.
Livingston started 11 games for the Mountaineers last season, missing one contest due to injury. He also earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors. Livingston played 766 offensive snaps in 2025 and recorded at least 50 snaps in nine games.
2026 Rimington Trophy Watch List
Joshua Bates - SMU
Ashton Beers - Minnesota
Cole Best - Auburn
Drew Bobo - Georgia
Anthony Boswell - Houston
Canon Boone - Mississippi State
Ryan Carretta - Pittsburgh
Jackson Carsello - Northwestern
Lyndon Cooper - Vanderbilt
Matt Craycraft - Duke
Ashton Craig - Notre Dame
Steven Demboski - Delaware
Justin Evans - Nebraska
Aaron Fenimore - Liberty
Vincent Fiacable - FAU
Nicholas Gallegos - Eastern Michigan
Dominick Giudice - Missouri
Jake Guarnera - Michigan
Landen Hatchett - Washington
Michael Hershey - Maryland
Carson Hinzman - Ohio State
Adam Lepkowski - UAB
Jimmy Liston - Utah State
Landen Livingston - West Virginia
Bray Lynch - Indiana
Jake Maikkula - Oklahoma
Bruce Mitchell - BYU
Braelin Moore - LSU
Harrison Moore - Florida
Mark Nabou Jr. - Texas A&M
Cam Nichols - Navy
Killian O’Connor - USC
Kade Pieper - Iowa
Coleton Price - Kentucky
Jake Renfro - Illinois
Brock Riker - Penn State
Connor Robertson - Texas
Brady Small - Army
Sheridan Wilson - Texas Tech
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Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.