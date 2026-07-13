The 11 Mountaineers Who Went Undrafted in the 2026 MLB Draft

The most notable undrafted Mountaineers

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OF Armani Guzman

I never expected Guzman to go undrafted. I thought he would go in the middle rounds, somewhere between 9-12, and have a tough decision to make. During the 14th round, Guzman announced that he would be returning to Morgantown for his senior year. One of the reasons why Guzman didn't get picked could be that teams were fearful of him passing on a contract to return to WVU.

3B Tyrus Hall

If the Big 12 handed out a gold glove for each position, he would have been the selection at third base. Elite glove, great arm, and the bat started to come along late in the year, particularly in the NCAA Tournament. If he takes the next step with the stick, he'll be drafted next year.

RHP Reese Bassinger

Bassinger was one of the select few inside Steve Sabins' circle of trust — guys he could rely on in high-leverage situations out of the bullpen. Over his two seasons in Morgantown, Bassinger made 61 appearances and posted a 3.77 ERA. He struck out 107 batters and walked 32 in 121.2 innings. There were several big moments he had, but none may have been bigger than getting out of a bases loaded, no-out jam in the College World Series against Troy. Shortly after the draft, he signed a free agent deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

C/OF Matthew Graveline

I had a feeling Graveline would go undrafted, but thought there was a slight chance he could hear his name called in the later rounds. The Ohio State transfer proved he could hit, occasionally hit for power, and play strong defense behind the plate and in the outfield. I would expect him to sign a free agent deal soon.

DH Sean Smith

Smith didn't play much in the field, primarily serving as West Virginia's designated hitter this season. I don't believe that's why he didn't get drafted, considering he played there some at Georgia Southern. To be honest, this was the biggest surprise aside from Guzman. Like Graveline, I'm sure he will land somewhere in the next couple of days. The bat is too talented for him not to land somewhere. This season with WVU, Smith hit .315 with 10 home runs and 55 RBI.

Others who didn't get selected

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RHP Carson Estridge

RHP JJ Glasscock

LHP Ben McDougal

IF Brodie Kresser

OF Ben Lumsden

OF Brock Wills

With this group, it was all expected. Glasscock is the most talented of the bunch and will almost certainly hear his name called a year from now, assuming he is healthy and pitches well. He missed the majority of the 2026 season after being diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. A full recovery back to the mound is expected before next spring.