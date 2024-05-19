The 2024 Big 12 Conference Baseball Championship Bracket is Set
The Big 12 Conference Baseball Championship seedings are final after a full slate of regular season finales concluded Saturday.
West Virginia took two of three from TCU in their final Big 12 Conference series of the regular season to claim the four seed in the Big 12 Baseball Championship and knocked the Horned Frogs down to a nine seed.
The two programs will meet again in the opening round of the Big 12 Championship Tuesday afternoon at approximately 1:30 p.m. EST at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The Mountaineers finished with a 19-11 Big 12 conference record, marking the most Big 12 wins in program history in the first year the league moved from 24 (eight series) conference games 10 series) to 30.
Two spots were captured last weekend with Oklahoma taking the top seed last week after sweeping Baylor for the first Big 12 regular season title and Texas Tech clinched its ticket as the 10th and final spot of the tournament after the series finale against Oklahoma State was cancelled, leaving Baylor, Houston, and BYU out of the postseason.
Oklahoma will await the winner (6) Kansas State and (7) Kansas State, or TCU, if they were to beat WVU. Kansas State and Kansas will play the opening game of the Big 12 Championship Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. EST.
Oklahoma State played two against Houston to finish out the season for the two seed and will await the winner of Cincinnati UCF and. Cincinnati finished fifth in its first year in the league and will take on fellow new conference member no. 8 UCF following the conclusion of the WVU, TCU matchup at approximately 5:00 p.m. EST.
Texas is the three-seed after completing the sweep of Kansas and will take on Texas Tech and will cap off the opening round at approximately 8:30 p.m. EST. If Texas Tech advances they will take on Texas.
Big 12 Standings
1. Oklahoma 23-7
2. Oklahoma State 19-9
3. Texas 20-10
4. West Virginia 19-11
5. Cincinnati 17-13
6. Kansas State 15-15
7. Kansas 15-15
8. UCF 14-15
9. TCU 14-16
10. Texas Tech 12-17
11. Baylor 10-20
12. Houston 7-21
13. BYU 7-23