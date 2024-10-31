The 2025 WVU Baseball Schedule Revealed
Thursday afternoon, the West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, along with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2025 baseball schedule.
The Mountaineers reached the Super Regionals for the first time in program history and said goodbye to illustrious head coach Randy Mazey.
West Virginia will under in a new era with new head coach, former Mazey assistant coach, Steve Sabins in its 133rd season with a four-game series at Jacksonville from Feb. 14-16
West Virginia opens the home slate on Feb. 25 against Ohio and the Mountaineers home series opener in a three-game series against Kennesaw State from March 7-9 before hosting Towson on March 11.
The Mountaineers open Big 12 Conference action on the road against Oklahoma State from March 14-16 and conclude the regular season May 15-17 at home against Kansas.
Big 12 Baseball Championship
The top 12 teams in the regular season standings will advance to the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 21 to Saturday, May 24. In the new format, the top four seeds will receive a bye while the No. 5-12 seeds play four single elimination games in the first round. The winners will take on the top four seeds in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 22 with a chance to advance to the semifinals on Friday, May 23. The Championship final will be played on Saturday, May 24. All games in the tournament will be single elimination.
2025 WVU Baseball Schedule
Feb. 14-16 at Jacksonville State
Feb. 21-24 at Lipscomb
Feb. 25 Ohio
Feb. 28-March 3 at Queens (NC)
March 7-9 Kennesaw State
March 11 Towson
March 14-16 at Oklahoma State
March 18-19 James Madison
March 21-23 Arizona
March 25 Marshall
March 27-29 at BYU
April 1 at Ohio State
April 2 Pitt
April 4-6 Utah
April 8 Penn State
April 11-12 at Houston
April 15 at Marshall
April 17-19 Cincinnati
April 22 at Penn State
April 25-27 at UCF
April 30 Marshall *Charleston
May 4-6 Texas Tech
May 6 at Pitt
May 9-11 at Kansas State
May 15-17 Kansas