What Scott Frost Said About Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia Ahead of Matchup
This offseason, West Virginia and UCF brought back coaches who had an enormous amount of success in the first stint at their respective schools, and this weekend, we'll get to see them — Scott Frost and Rich Rodriguez — go head to head.
Earlier in the week, Scott Frost held his weekly press conference and offered many kind words about Rich Rodriguez as a coach and as a person.
Rich Rodriguez/West Virginia’s offense
“Offensively, I know it’s been said a lot, but I think Rich Rod was one of the guys that kind of changed what college football looks like. I was around Chip Kelly, and I don’t think he gets enough credit for how offenses in college football changed, and that’s leaked into all levels of college football. I know they’re going to be creative on that side of the ball.”
West Virginia’s defense
“Defensively, I think they’re blitzing, according to our reports, 61% of the time, so we’ve got to have answers for all that. They’re really mixing up looks and not staying in anything, so that you can’t really dial them in. That presents challenges for us. It probably presents challenges for them, too, to make sure they can get all that lined up to formations and tempo and everything. It’ll be an interesting chess match.”
Thankful for WVU's tribute to Shawn Clark
“The first thing I want to say about Coach Rodriguez is, after what happened with Coach (Shawn) Clark passing away, I got a big envelope of letters from, I think, everybody in their athletic department, individually written and signed. I think that speaks to the class of who Coach Rodriguez is, and obviously, the people in that athletic department. I want to say thank you for that. We received a lot of notes and messages, but I opened the envelope and all of the cards fell out. I thought that was a really high character thing to do.”
