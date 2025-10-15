Reality Check: Rich Rodriguez Reveals What WVU Needs to Compete in the NIL Arms Race
You may have heard by now that West Virginia did not spend every dollar from its rev share in football for the 2025 season, meaning there will be some rolled over to next year, with what will be another full rev share.
While the cap makes a lot of sense, it doesn't necessarily create parity around the country, thanks to the massive NIL deals that go on at places that have donors with deep pockets, such as Texas Tech. Until there is a cap on that or some other rule in place, schools like West Virginia are going to be at a major disadvantage.
So realistically, what's the figure for WVU to feel like they have a shot of being where they want to be? On Tuesday, head coach Rich Rodriguez shared his opinion.
"If we got $10 (million) over the cap, I think that kind of gives you an opportunity to be competitive in your league. I know there's a few in our league that are probably twice or three times that, but you can be competitive with that. But still, that's a big number, and I'm very appreciative of where we're at. Our people have been fantastic, our supporters have been fantastic. I don't want to say it's uncomfortable, but it's a different dynamic that we're seeing now, and it's no secret that if you look at who's doing well in college football right now, there's very few of them that are way up in the top ten in the country that don't have that large number."
That's not an easy number to hit, as Rodriguez alluded to. West Virginia's a small state and isn't full of millionaires/billionaires. They have to get creative with how they go about manufacturing that additional $10 million. That can come by way of adding luxury seating, which Wren Baker has talked about numerous times, and it can come by selling naming rights to the football field.
The problem? Other schools can do those sorts of things, too, and their NIL pot will only continue to increase over time.
