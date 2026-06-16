Three Reasons Why WVU Is Still a Threat to Reach the College World Series Finals

If you lose one of your first two games in Omaha, you have a pretty challenging road ahead. Troy bounced back after their loss to West Virginia by pounding Ole Miss on Sunday, 12-6, while the Mountaineers fell short to North Carolina, 5-2, moving them into this elimination game.

Yes, it's a one-game-at-a-time approach, but West Virginia is in a much better spot than you would think, and it's why I believe they are still a legitimate threat to reach the national championship series.

How so?

Rest before the gauntlet

During the regional, West Virginia had to come right back the next day after a late-night loss and win two games with their backs against the wall. Oh, and then win another game 24 hours later. Yes, North Carolina is in the perfect world situation, being 2-0, having used four pitchers in two games, and having two days of rest, but this is much more doable for the Mountaineers than the regional was, and yet they pulled that out. This time to advance, they have a day to rest and will have one game each day. If the Mountaineers get length from their starting pitcher today (and win, obviously), they'll enter Wednesday in a terrific spot.

A tough team to kill

Gavin Kelly said it himself, "We're a tough team to kill," and he's absolutely right. They proved that during the regional where they were in this exact situation, having to win three straight after losing the second game. It doesn't matter if this team is down three in the ninth with the bottom of its order up. As long as the game is still being played, they have a chance to win it. Oh yeah, that situation did arise before, and they won that game. To make it this far, you need to have a fighter's mentality, which Troy also has. Whoever comes out of this game is going to give North Carolina a run for their money. Should WVU advance, I wouldn't be surprised if they won on Wednesday to force a true do-or-die game on Thursday.

Plus, with North Carolina, it's not like their lineup was exactly barreling up the ball against Maxx Yehl or Reese Bassinger. They had their fair share of soft hits and, of course, lucky bounces. If WVU doesn't commit those two errors, we may have a different discussion. They were right there with the Tar Heels for nearly seven innings, and I'd be willing to bet a team that has been stout defensively all year won't have that type of meltdown again.

The best from the best is still to come

It's hard to keep guys like Gavin Kelly and Paul Schoenfeld down for long. So far during the College World Series, Kelly is a measly 1/8. Schoenfeld is 0/8. That is just the second time all season that Schoenfeld has been held hitless in consecutive games, and he has never seen that drought reach three games. As for Kelly, he has been immune to slumps, and I can't imagine that now would be the time when he actually enters one. If this duo does what it is expected to do and heats up, West Virginia can absolutely rip off three straight wins.