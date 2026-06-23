Two Mountaineers Ranked Among Nation's Top NIL Sellers Last Week

West Virginia fans were treated to a run to the College World Series for the first time ever this year, and even the most casual Mountaineer baseball fans were dialed in, falling in love with this group and buying merchandise left and right.

The NIL Store, which produces merchandise for student-athletes, posted on X on Monday afternoon that West Virginia's Armani Guzman and Gavin Kelly were two of the top three selling athletes last week, coming in behind only Illinois freshman quarterback Dane Eisenmenger.

The Top Selling Athletes on the NIL Store Last Week:



1. Dane Eisenmenger

2. Armani Guzman

3. Gavin Kelly

4. Andrej Stojakovic

5. David Mirkovic

6. Micah Alejado

7. Braden Smith

8. Charlie Becker

9. Owen Hull

10. Andi Jackson#nilstore pic.twitter.com/5sZlfdT0Xx — The NIL Store (@nil_store) June 22, 2026

A portion of each sale goes to the student-athlete, so by purchasing their gear, you're helping them out. The one shirt of Guzman's that has become extremely popular is the "Stolmaha" shirt, priced at $39.99

The NIL Store

Guzman became the first player since 2000 to record a straight steal of home at the College World Series, doing so in the first inning of the team's first game there against Troy. It didn't take him long to make an impact and, for that matter, make history. With that steal, Guzman also surpassed Victor Scott II for the most steals in a single season in program history.

The junior will have a tough decision to make this summer once he is inevitably drafted in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft. Because he was not invited to the MLB Combine, it signals that he may not be selected until the later rounds, and if that's the case, there's a chance he could return to Morgantown for his senior season. If he does return, it would significantly boost the Mountaineers' chances of returning to Omaha.

As for Kelly, it's not surprising to see him near the top of the leaderboard either after an incredible season where he tied the single-season home run record at WVU with 19. If he adds a little more strength this offseason, he could position himself to break that record in 2027, which would cement his position as a top prospect in next year's draft. Because he is just a sophomore, he is not eligible to enter this year's draft.

I think it's safe to say that those two could earn some decent cash through the NIL Store next season, assuming Guzman returns, now that Mountaineer baseball has captured the attention of the entire state. This season was full of firsts, and if the trend continues, more history will be made next spring.

The draft is scheduled to take place from July 11th to 13th. Drafted players have until July 27th at 5 p.m. ET to sign a contract.