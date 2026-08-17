MAILBAG: QB1, Early Week 1 Prediction, Amadou Seini's Potential + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: Since we’re close to football season kickoff, what is your score prediction for the first game?

A: You're going to like what I'm releasing later this week. That said, I'll at least give you what you asked for. I'm going...West Virginia 41, Coastal Carolina 17. I'll go more in depth with it during game week, and it may move a few points, give or take, but that's what I have it at right now. Keep your eyes peeled for my game-by-game predictions coming VERY soon.

Q: In your opinion, what, if anything, is bothersome so far about this WVU football team?

A: There is a lot of concern with the secondary, and I am among those who have doubts about the cornerback group, but I think more than anything it comes down to the pass rush. If they can get to the passer consistently without having to bring extra resources, Zac Alley can do some exotic stuff that confuses a quarterback. Harper Holloman should be able to get the job done, and possibly Tobi Haastrup as well. For me, it's more about how much they can push the nose of the pocket.

Q: It’s becoming more and more obvious that this is a 9-10 win team. Do you agree?

A: Haha. You're not giving up on this one, and I like the commitment. 10 is going to be extremely difficult. Nine, however, isn't all that crazy if they do what they are supposed to in the first half of the season. The offense, I believe, will be there. If the defense holds up their end of the bargain, and perhaps exceeds expectations, things could get real interesting.

Q: If you had to pick 3 of the following players listed to make the biggest impact this year, who would they be? Wilnerson Telemaque, Brandon Caesar, Taylor Brown, Tobi Haastrap, Ashton Woods, Isaiah Patterson, Vincent Smith, ChaMarryus Bomar, Jacob Bradford.

A: Ooh...good question! I'll go with three who are listed right next to each other — Taylor Brown, Tobi Haastrip, and Ashton Woods. Brown will be in the d-line rotation, Haastrup looks like the No. 2 behind Harper Holloman at EDGE, and Woods is one of the few backers who has experience in this system, albeit just a handful of games. Vincent Smith and Jacob Bradford will be big pieces of the defense moving forward.

Q: With Brenen Lorient most likely back in the mix for the basketball team, how much higher do you think the ceiling is for this team? I’m thinking at least Sweet 16, but I’m excited to watch them play either way.

A: I'm always hesitant to say how deep a team could go in the NCAA Tournament, simply because it all comes down to matchups. If they are in the regional from hell, they may not make it past the Round of 32. A more favorable path could have them in the Elite Eight. What I will say is this team is certainly capable of finishing within the top five of the Big 12, and teams who do so typically make some noise in March. A deep run in the tournament is possible for sure.

Q: Will returning sophomore Scotty Fox hold off Oklahoma transfer Mike Hawkins Jr. to run Rich Rodriguez's system?

A: Nah. That's been over with for several months now, as we've mentioned since the spring. This is Mike Hawkins' job and has been. For those who continue to call it a "competition" or a "battle", well, they are just misinforming the public. This has been known in the building for quite some time. They are not just now seeing separation, even though some reports may suggest otherwise.

Q: Of the non-Miles Sadler freshmen, who do you think makes the biggest impact this year, and who has the highest long-term upside?

A: I'm going with Amadou Seini, and I think he could be the answer for the second part of your question as well. There aren't very many humans his size in the first place, nor guys who can run like he can at that size. He is a rebounding machine, and once he polishes up his offensive game, he is going to be a handful. Keep an eye on Keonte Greybear, too. I really like his game.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my post on Facebook.