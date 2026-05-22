Updated Big 12 Baseball Bracket + Title Odds for the Remaining Teams

Three days are in the books at the Big 12 Conference tournament in Surprise, Arizona, and just four teams remain — Kansas, West Virginia, Arizona State, and Oklahoma State.

Here's a look at how we got to these semifinal matchups and who has the best chance to be crowned tournament champs.

Updated Big 12 Bracket

Big 12 Conference

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State | 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

It was smooth sailing for the Jayhawks for the first half of their quarterfinal matchup against Baylor, jumping out to a 6-0 lead, looking like they would cruise to the semis. The Bears had other plans, plating seven runs across the final three innings to tie the game up and send it to extras. Savion Flowers walked it off for KU, hitting a solo shot to right center.

With last night's win, Oklahoma State is now 9-2 in its last 11 games. As always, the Pokes are heating up at the right time. They lost a 5-1 lead in the 5th as UCF had an RBI double and then a three-run homer from Javier Crespo. OSU regained the lead with a big 8th inning, walking in the go-ahead run, getting a sac fly, and then a three-run base hit to create some cushion. The Cowboys did give up one in the 8th but held on to win 12-6.

No. 2 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Arizona State | 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+

West Virginia made it four wins in four tries against Kansas State on Thursday night, ultimately solidifying their resume to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Maxx Yehl carried a no-hit bid into the sixth inning before being removed after giving up a two-run homer. Ian Korn finished it out for the Mountaineers, tossing 2.2 innings of scoreless ball.

Arizona State gave up a run in the top of the first to Cincinnati and then answered with two runs in the bottom half of the frame. From that point on, it was all Sun Devils. They went yard three times with Dominic Smaldino, Landon Hairston, and Matt Polk each recording a round-tripper. ASU did have to go deeper into its bullpen than they probably liked (four relievers) as starter Kole Klecker went just four innings after walking six batters.

West Virginia +175

Kansas +295

Oklahoma State +310

Arizona State +320

Before the tournament began, West Virginia was +320 to win the title. With the field now down to just four teams, their odds have naturally shrunk to +175, which still has them has a heavy favorite.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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