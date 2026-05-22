WVU Set to Face Arizona State in Big 12 Tournament Semifinals on Friday

The Mountaineers will be dancing with the Sun Devils in the desert on Friday night (or pretty much Saturday morning on the East Coast) in the Big 12 Conference semifinals.

With last night's win over Kansas State, West Virginia is essentially a lock to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. Taking down Arizona State tonight and punching their ticket to the conference championship game would remove all doubt. Meanwhile. ASU can improve its resume by evening up the season series with the Mountaineers after losing two of three to them at home earlier this season. ASU is in the NCAA Tournament, but can improve its seeding.

Game 1: Arizona State 14, West Virginia 4

This one was when Dawson Montesa was still the Mountaineers' Friday night starter, and boy, did it not go well. He gave up a six-spot in the fourth inning and finished with four walks and five hits allowed through just 3.1 innings of work. Golden Spikes semifinalist Landon Hariston had himself a night in that one for Arizona State, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and eight, yes eight, RBI.

Game 2: West Virginia 13, Arizona State 7

The Mountaineers nearly returned the favor of winning by double digits in the middle game, thanks to a 16-hit effort. Gavin Kelly and Sean Smith each went 3-for-5 with three RBI, with Kelly going yard in the eighth inning to add some insurance. Maxx Yehl was on the mound for WVU in this one and allowed three runs on five hits across seven innings.

Game 3: West Virginia 9, Arizona State 5

The rubber match was exactly what you would expect through the first five innings — great pitching and defense. The Sun Devils had a 1-0 lead thanks to a solo shot from Landon Hairston before things went quiet on both sides until the middle innings. Sean Smith cracked a 408-foot grand slam to right field to put the Mountaineers on the board in fashion. Matt Ineich singled home a run in the seventh to extend the lead, and then in the 8th, Matthew Graveline stole home, Paul Schoenfeld hit an RBI double to right, and Brock Wills had a 2-RBI base knock, creating even more cushion. Chansen Cole went a strong 5.1 innings, giving up one run on five hits. Freshman reliever David Perez allowed four runs over 3.2 innings.

West Virginia and Arizona State will begin at 11 p.m. ET.