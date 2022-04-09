Victor Scott's Big Day at the Plate Powers WVU Past Baylor

Granville, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (19-10, 4-1) picked up another Big 12 series win on Saturday afternoon by defeating the Baylor Bears (16-14, 2-6), 8-4.

The Bears got the scoring underway in the top half of the first as Jack Pineda ripped a leadoff double to the outfield which was followed by an RBI single from Jared McKenzie that went just wide of the outstretched glove of Mikey Kluska at 2nd.

West Virginia answered right back and took the lead in the bottom of the inning via a Victor Scott RBI single to right center and a sacrifice fly from McGwire Holbrook.

Both pitchers settled in and breezed through the next four-five innings. Ben Hampton strung together 11 consecutive outs before Cam Caley reached on a hit in the top of the fifth. Hampton induced a groundball double play which turned out to be pivotal considering McKenzie tied the game up at two with a solo shot to right.

Baylor starter Kobe Andrade retired 13 straight batters before running into some trouble in the sixth. Scott picked up two more RBI with a hard line shot into right center, scoring Davis and Weatherholt. Andrade would be lifted from the game after that base knock but would be charged for one more earned run when Braden Barry dropped a bunt, bringing in Scott.

The Mountaineers tacked on three more runs in the seventh which was set up by Austin Davis bunting a ball over the pitchers head, landing just behind the mound, loading the bases with no outs. Scott added another RBI with a sac fly, but WVU really busted things open when Holbrook dropped a ball in front of the right fielder, plating two runs and pushing the lead out to 8-2.

Baylor scratched two runs across in the top of the ninth and had two runners in scoring position before Zach Ottinger shut things down for the win.

WVU will look to compete the series sweep of Baylor Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m EST.

