WATCH: Steve Sabins Introductory Press Conference
West Virginia University baseball head coach Steve Sabins details his vision for the program.
A new era begins with Steve Sabins taking the reins of the West Virginia University baseball program, following an historic 12 year run under the direction of Randy Mazey.
Sabins served under Mazey for nine seasons as an assistant and the program reached new heights, appearing in four NCAA tournaments, including a super regional this past season.
Friday morning, Sabins held an introductory press conference and gave some insight on the future of the program.
