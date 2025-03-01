West Virginia Continues its Momentum with a Series Opening Win Over Queens (NC)
Kannapolis, NC – West Virginia senior Brodie Kresser went 3-3 with a pair of RBI doubles and redshirt senior Griffin Kirn threw eight innings and collected his second win of the season after a ten-strikeout evening as the Mountaineers (9-0) took game one with a 7-1 decision over the Queens Royals (2-7) Friday night.
Queens grabbed the early edge when Alderfer squeezed a single through the left side and made his way to third after a failed pickoff attempt before Hudson dropped an RBI single in centerfield for a 1-0 lead.
West Virginia claimed the lead in the fifth after junior Skylar King drew a leadoff four-pitch walk and made his way to third after an error from shortstop Rivera. A sacrifice fly from sophomore Armani Guzman tied the game, then senior Brodie Kresser went opposite field for an RBI double down the left field line for the 2-1 advantage.
After a slow start to the first inning, Griffin Kirn retired 13 Royals hitters before giving up a single in the sixth. He allowed five hits, but no walks on the day.
Brodie Kresser added to the lead in the seventh, driving an RBI double to left centerfield and junior Logan Sauve hit a sharp groundball down the left field line for an RBI single for a 4-1 lead.
West Virginia added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth when senior Grant Hussey delivered an RBI single into left field, and with the bases loaded, Sauve received a walk on the 3-1 pitch for a 6-1 advantage.
The Mountaineers tacked on a run in the ninth following a single from King, and he proceeded to steal second, then two wild pitches brought him home as WVU took the 7-1 decision.