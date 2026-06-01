West Virginia Rallies in the Ninth to Upend Kentucky

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (42-15) rallied and scored five runs to force a Morganton regional game seven with a 9-5 win over the Kentucky Wildcats (33-22) Sunday night.

Kentucky starting pitcher Ben Cleaver never found his rhythm in his 14th start of the season. He beaned leadoff hitter, junior Armani Guzman, walked consecutive Mountaineer hitters to load the bases, and hit senior Sean Smith to bring in the game's first run. Senior Matthew Graveline followed with an RBI sacrifice fly, then reloaded the with his third walk of the inning and it would end the junior's afternoon.

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione handed the ball to Ira Austin, and on the 1-1 pitch, senior Brodie Kresser hit an RBI single to centerfield for a 3-0 WVU lead.

In the bottom of the frame, two errant throws put two aboard for the Wildcats before loading the bases after West Virginia starting pitcher David Hagan issued consecutive walks for Kentucky's first run of the contest. Then, freshman Braxton Van Cleave worked the opposite field with an RBI single to left field to pull the Wildcats within one, 3-2.

Kentucky tied the game in the second after Jayce Tharnish hit the gap in left centerfield for a one out double and moved to third on a ground ball from sophomore Tyler Bell before senior Luke Lawrence hit an RBI single back up the middle.

West Virginia reclaimed the lead in the third. Gaveline hit a leadoff to centerfield and moments later, Kresser smacked a one-out single to left field and senior Ben Lumsden hit the top of the left field wall for an RBI single. Junior Tyrus Hall grounded to third to bring a run across and Guzman capped a three-run third with an RBI single to right field for a 6-3 Mountaineer lead.

Kentucky responded in the bottom of the frame after junior Ethan Hindle received a four-pitch leadoff walk, Van Cleave lined a single to left field, placing runners at the corners, and senior Carson Hansen brought in a run with a fielder's choice to short to close within two, 6-4. WVU sophomore reliever Joshua Suriagao pitched a third of the inning before Sabins turned to senior Carson Estridge, who recorded the final two outs of the inning.

Kentucky took the lead in the fourth when Bell sparked the Wildcats with a leadoff home run. Then, Lawrence doubled to left field, and Hindle lined an RBI single to left field before Van Cleave delivered another RBI for the 7-6 advantage.

West Virginia loaded the bases in the sixth with one out, but the bottom of the order did not bring a run across, ending the inning with consecutive strikeouts.

In seventh, Kentucky added some cushion to its lead and did the damage with two outs on the board. Tharnish lifted the 2-2 pitched just over the right field wall for a two-out solo home run, then Bell blasted his second solo shot of the afternoon for a 9-6 Wildcats' lead.

In the ninth, West Virginia loaded the bases on an Kentucky error, a walk, and a single from junior Tyrus Hall. Then, Guzman received a four-pitch walk to bring in a run, Kelly got the Mountaineers within one with a sacrifice fly and a balk tied the game before senior Paul Schoenfeld blasted a two run home run to give the Mountaineers an 11-9 lead.

West Virginia reliever Ben McDougal entered the game in the fifth and closed the game out for the Mountaineers for the 11-9 decision.

West Virginia and Kentucky will meet for a trip to the Super Regionals on Monday. Time and TV is to be determined.