Score Predictions for No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kentucky — Regional Final

We've got more baseball in Morgantown! Well, another game or two would have been played anyway, but the West Virginia faithful will get to spend Sunday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark, hoping to see this thing spill into Monday with a win.

Can West Virginia force a game seven or will Kentucky put an end to the Mountaineers' season tonight and punch their ticket to the super regional round?

Here is how we see this game playing out.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 8, Kentucky 7

To be completely honest, I never expected WVU to get out of this morning's game because I simply did not see Dawson Montesa tossing the gem that he did. That was a massive performance and helped preserve the Mountaineers' bullpen in a big way heading into the regional final.

My gut tells me that Kentucky's offense is going to be too much for whatever remains of WVU's pitching, but at this point in the regional, everyone would love to have five more arms they can call on.

Steve Sabins shuffled the lineup versus Wake Forest, and it produced better results with Armani Guzman at the top of the order. Having a tone-setter like that at the top of the lineup makes a huge difference. When he gets on, he causes havoc on the bases and puts pressure on the opposing pitcher, as we saw earlier, where Ryan Bosch threw a pickoff attempt into centerfield.

I have no earthly idea as to what Sabins will do from a pitching standpoint, but as long as they stay in the zone and do not give up eight free passes like they did Saturday night, they'll give themselves a chance to win. The defense has had some blunders here and there of late and is due for a clean game.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 9, Kentucky 6

If there is someone with a worse pitching situation, it's Kentucky. The Wildcats are going with Ben Cleaver, who has been good this season but has struggled in his last few outings, including allowing five homers in his last three starts.

I expect West Virginia to play a much sharper, cleaner game and not gift nearly as many extra outs and free bases. This team will be fired up and ready to roll, looking to make up for those missed opportunities in last night's game.

West Virginia will come out swinging and will likely take the early lead, but those pesky Wildcats will attack when cornered and will battle the Mountaineers throughout the contest. Nonetheless, West Virginia will pull away with late inning runs. Mountaineers force a game three against the Wildcats with a 9-6 decision.

Joey Bray: West Virginia 7, Kentucky 6

There is absolutely no telling how the Mountaineers will respond to having to play the Wildcats for a second consecutive day. Not only that, but playing their second game of the day.

All season long, this Mountaineers team has been resilient. While that may sound like a bit of a cliché, this team has shown the capability to go farther than any WVU team ever has.

After a heartbreaking loss yesterday, I believe the Mountaineers showed they can beat Kentucky. WVU certainly didn't play its best baseball yesterday, but I'm willing to bet that playing against Wake Forest earlier might actually help them more than hurt them. I'll take the Mountaineers to get even and force a winner-take-all matchup.

West Virginia and Kentucky will begin at 5 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.