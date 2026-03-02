West Virginia Scoots Up in Top 25 Rankings After Taking Series From Kennesaw State

Another successful weekend for the West Virginia Mountaineers results in another slight bump up in the top 25 rankings. WVU took two of three from Kennesaw State on the road, allowing them to slide up to No. 23 in D1Baseball's new batch of rankings.

D1Baseball's Top 25 for Week 3

1. UCLA

2. LSU

3. Texas

4. Mississippi State

5. Georgia Tech

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. North Carolina

9. Florida

10. Southern Miss

11. Georgia

12. Oklahoma

13. NC State

14. Clemson

15. Wake Forest

16. Coastal Carolina

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Tennessee

20. Florida State

21. Kentucky

22. Texas A&M

23. West Virginia

24. Miami

25. UTSA

Missed opportunity

West Virginia had a 6-0 lead in game three of its series against Kennesaw State, looking well on their way to a clean three-game sweep of the Owls.

Unfortunately for Steve Sabins, the bullpen imploded following another strong five-inning outing from the big lefty Maxx Yehl. Bryson Thacker, Carson Estridge, and David Perez combined to give up four runs on five hits over the final three innings, allowing the Owls to steal Sunday's game.

The loss frustrated West Virginia fans and rightfully so, but there's no need to panic. The name of the game is to continue winning the series. You do that, you'll find yourself in a position to make the NCAA Tournament and earn a high seed. Obviously, you don't want to blow the opportunity of a sweep, especially when you're up 6-0, but it's not a loss that is going to ruin their resume. Losing the series, on the other hand, would have.

What's next for the Mountaineers?

No single mid-week game this week for West Virginia. Instead, they'll play a quick two-game series against Radford at home beginning Tuesday. They'll get one day of rest before opening up a three-game series at home against Columbia, which will be the final series of non-conference play. WVU will have a single mid-week game against Maryland on Tuesday, March 10th, before beginning Big 12 action on the road against Baylor.

The full remaining schedule

Mar. 2-4 Radford

Mar. 6-8 Columbia

Mar 10 Maryland

Mar 13-15 at Baylor

Mar. 17 Penn State

Mar. 29-21 BYU

Mar. 24 at Marshall

Mar. 27-29 at Arizona State

Mar. 31 at Arizona

Apr. 3-5 UCF

Apr. 7 Marshall

Apr. 10-12 at Texas Tech

Apr. 15 at Penn State

Apr. 17-19 Houston

Apr. 21 Pitt

Apr. 24-26 at Cincinnati

Apr. 29 at Penn State

May 1-3 Kansas State

May 5 Marshall (Charleston, WV)

May 8-10 at Kansas

May 14-16 TCU

May 20-23 Big 12 Championship (Surprise, AZ)