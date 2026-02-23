WVU Moves Up in D1Baseball's Top 25 Rankings After Series Win at Liberty

It was another successful weekend for the West Virginia Mountaineers, who took two of three from the Liberty Flames on the road, improving their record to 5-1 on the season. They opened the series with some hot bats, plating 12 runs on 11 hits. The pitching staff did a marvelous job in the first two games, allowing a combined six hits and no runs.

Because of the strong showing, West Virginia was bumped up a spot to No. 24 in D1Baseball's top 25 rankings.

1. UCLA

2. LSU

3. Texas

4. Mississippi State

5. Georgia Tech

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. North Carolina

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Florida

11. Georgia

12. Southern Miss

13. Oklahoma

14. North Carolina State

15. Clemson

16. Wake Forest

17. Miami

18. TCU

19. Oregon State

20. Tennessee

21. Florida State

22. Kentucky

23. Texas A&M

24. West Virginia

25. Ole Miss

Week 2 takeaways

Deep pitching staff - Having one or two high-level starters will only take you so far. You need to have a quality midweek arm and several bullpen options that can eat up innings to get you to your back-end guys. West Virginia appears to have that. Ian Korn has seemingly taken over that long relief role and helps WVU from having to churn through multiple relievers before reaching the high-leverage guys. Reese Bassinger, Carson Estridge, and Chase Meyer are consistent options with elite stuff, but I'd be remiss to mention true freshman David Perez, who has been electric so far this season.

Balanced lineup - In years past, there would be a big drop-off in production, and the bench was a big concern. I don't sense that will be an issue this year. If Tyus Hall primarily bats in the nine hole and he's hitting in the .280-.290 range, you're going to be in great shape.

Up next for the Mountaineers

West Virginia's home opener was initially scheduled for tomorrow against Canisius, but that was canceled due to the weather. Instead, the Mountaineers will play the Ohio Bobcats at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Wednesday. First pitch will be at 1 p.m. ET and can be streamed on ESPN+.

After that one-gamer against Ohio, they will hit the road once again, heading south for a three-game series against Kennesaw State, which begins on Friday. They will then return home for the final six games of non-conference play, hosting Radford for two, Columbia for three, and then a single game against the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday, March 10th.