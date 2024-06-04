West Virginia to Face North Carolina in the NCAA Super Regionals
The West Virginia Mountaineers (36-22) will meet the overall no. 4 seed North Carolina Tarheels (45-14) in the NCAA Super Regionals in Chapel Hill, NC. Dates (Friday-Sunday, June 7-9 or Saturday-Monday, June 8-10), game time and broadcast will be announced at a later date.
WEST VIRGINIA
West Virginia went 3-0 in the Tucson Regional of the NCAA tournament with a strong performance from the pitching staff and timely hitting in games one and two before an offensive explosion in the regional finals.
Derek Clark held one of the better offenses in the country, Dallas Baptist, to just one run on four hits in the opener for the senior’s eighth win of the season, and his fourth complete game win of the year, while sophomore Logan Sauve provided a three-run home run to lift the Mountaineers to a 4-1 victory.
In game two, sophomore Tyler Switalski threw a career-high 7.2 innings with senior Hambleton Oliver and sophomore Cole Estridge combining to squash Grand Canyon’s momentum, and junior Brodie Kresser providing the offensive spark, going 2-3 with three RBI as the Mountaineers took the 5-2 decision.
West Virginia captured its first Super Regional appearance with a 10-6 win against Grand Canyon. Aidan Major came in relief in the first inning with the bases loaded and not outs in the juniors first appearance since May 5, and a sacrifice is all the Antelopes could muster. The Mountaineers’ bats came alive with four Mountaineers raking in multiple RBIs, highlighted by Sauve’s 3-5 night with three RBI to lead the WVU to a 10-6 win.
NORTH CAROLINA
The Tarheels mounted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth against Long Island in the first game, scoring six runs in the bottom of the ninth with Gavin Gallaher delivering the two-run walk off home run.
North Carolina limited the defending national champion LSU Tigers to two runs while junior Vance Honeycutt’s two hits brought in four runs to lead the Tarheels to a 6-2 win.
LSU extended the weekend with an 8-4 win on Sunday but Monday night, North Carolina eliminated the Tigers with the game-winning RBI coming from senior Alex Madera in the top of the 10 th inning for the 4-3 decision.