Mountaineers Now

Wetherholt Selected to the Perfect Game All-American Third Team

West Virginia shortstop JJ Wetherholt earns a spot on the Perfect Game All-American third team

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University junior JJ Wetherholt.
West Virginia University junior JJ Wetherholt. / Christopher Hall

Thursday afternoon, West Virginia University junior shortstop JJ Wetherholt was selected to the Perfect Game All-American third team, despite missing 24 games this season due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the third game of the season.

The honor marks the eighth All-America selection for Wetherholt, surpassing WVU great Jedd Gyorko for most in program history. He also joins Gyorko as the only Mountaineers to be All-Americans in multiple years as Wetherholt was a unanimous first-team selection in 2023.

Wetherholt finished the season with a team-leading .331 batting average with eight home runs and 30 RBI. The All-Big 12 First Team selection also scored 30 runs and led the team with a .472 OBP, drawing 30 walks against just 17 strikeouts.

Wetherholt is still just the second Mountaineer to be honored by Perfect Game as an All-American along with Alek Manoah in 2019, who was named to the first team.

It is the 65th All-America accolade in program history among 27 different players, 35 of which came in the Randy Mazey era from 2013-24. Over 12% of WVU's All-America selections now belong to Wetherholt.

Published
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Baseball