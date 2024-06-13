Wetherholt Selected to the Perfect Game All-American Third Team
Thursday afternoon, West Virginia University junior shortstop JJ Wetherholt was selected to the Perfect Game All-American third team, despite missing 24 games this season due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the third game of the season.
The honor marks the eighth All-America selection for Wetherholt, surpassing WVU great Jedd Gyorko for most in program history. He also joins Gyorko as the only Mountaineers to be All-Americans in multiple years as Wetherholt was a unanimous first-team selection in 2023.
Wetherholt finished the season with a team-leading .331 batting average with eight home runs and 30 RBI. The All-Big 12 First Team selection also scored 30 runs and led the team with a .472 OBP, drawing 30 walks against just 17 strikeouts.
Wetherholt is still just the second Mountaineer to be honored by Perfect Game as an All-American along with Alek Manoah in 2019, who was named to the first team.
It is the 65th All-America accolade in program history among 27 different players, 35 of which came in the Randy Mazey era from 2013-24. Over 12% of WVU's All-America selections now belong to Wetherholt.