What Steve Sabins Had to Say About WVU's Incredible Comeback Win Over Kentucky

A wild night in Morgantown as West Virginia comes from behind to beat Kentucky 11-9, forcing a decisive game seven tomorrow with a spot in the super regionals on the line.

Shortly after the magical comeback, head coach Steve Sabins met with media to break it all down.

Opening statement

“Special game. One of the best games I’ve ever been a part of. Just throughout that game, you’re having thoughts about kids and emotions about what they’re doing and how they’re competing. You’re playing to win the game, but you’re playing for young guys to be able to take on adversity and keep moving forward and turn the scoreboard off. The character of the kids and their resilience was on full display, obviously in that epic game. The fans, the atmosphere was as good as anything I’ve ever seen in college baseball. They stayed the entire time. Looking up at the hill and watching guys sing Country Roads at night after being at the ballfield for probably 12 hours was just epic. I don’t think there’s any other way to put it. It was one of the funnest days I’ve been part of in a long time.”

Paul Schoenfeld and Ben McDougal’s night

“Those two guys are so consistent and team-oriented. There’s just not a lot of bullsh*t getting in those kids’ heads. They’re just rocks. Those guys are unusual. Like lay in traffic for kind of kids.”

On the possibility of hosting a super regional

“I think Joey, our Director of Operations, said that in the dugout. And I was like, ‘Awesome. We need more motivation to win tomorrow.’ Like, at a certain point, there’s just no more (motivation). You probably need less. Let’s go turn a couple double plays and throw some strikes. It’s awesome, but definitely not more motivation. We just want to keep playing together as a team.”

The atmosphere/crowd

“In those moments of high stress, high anxiety, or high noise, I’m usually clearer. Like, usually things slow down for me. In those moments, I usually get to appreciate the crowd and that kind of stuff. But I just remember looking up, and you’re seeing the sky, and it’s a beautiful sky, and you have people on the hill, there’s guys with their shirts off waving them. The atmosphere…I haven’t ever seen anything like that in college baseball. And I don’t think anyone that’s ever primarily covered West Virginia baseball has ever seen anything like that before. The game and the fans, that stuff is super special because it was built. It doesn’t just happen. The kids built that. Pretty magical.”