Everything Steve Sabins Said After WVU's Loss to Kentucky

West Virginia fought like crazy, but dropped a heartbreaker to Kentucky on Saturday night, 11-8, and is now one game away from elimination. Shortly after, WVU head coach Steve Sabins met with the media to discuss the loss.

Opening statement

“Hard-fought game. Obviously, not how you want to start the ballgame. Our ace, a guy who has been tremendous for us all season, didn’t have a great outing. Go down 6-0 early, but for our team to bounce back and be able to tie that game and come back just showed real resiliency. These guys just keep playing. They keep going. Couldn’t be more impressed with the grit and the resiliency that the team showed. Didn’t play our best game. We weren’t really clean on defense. We gave away a ton of free passes. Just didn’t play a really good ballgame, but the effort and the intensity was there. Overall, sloppy game. We got to go win three now.”

Injury update on Maxx Yehl

“Maxx left the game with an injury. Don’t know what that is exactly. Haven’t talked to the trainer. At that point, you’re just trying to make decisions in the best interest of the team to get somebody hot and get them going. I’ll have to talk with the trainer after the game. Haven’t had that conversation. I don’t even know if Maxx has been checked out yet, so we’ll find out there.”

The job by Ian Korn

“Korn came in and really stabilized the game. He’s been great in all different kinds of roles. Really impressive what he did. You’re down six; it’s the biggest game of the season. Maxx’s shortest outing this year is probably five innings, so as a bullpen arm, you’re not expecting that. One thing you can count on is Maxx Yehl being great. That’s what he’s been all season. For Korn to be able to step into that role and stabilize the game and to come soaring back was pretty impressive.”

Trying to map out a pitching plan with no starters left

“At the end of the day, it always comes down to well, if you don’t win the game you’re playing, you don’t get to play no more. It’s one of those things; it’s very difficult to line up for the future because the worst-case scenario would be thinking that you had somebody in the bullpen that could help you win the game, and your season’s over. I think it’s really more about next man up. You’re going to have to have some heroic performances, and that was the message to the team at the end of the game. Essentially, if you hadn’t had the ball a ton or you been dying to pitch more or to be in the biggest games of the season, like your time is coming. Get ready for it. That’s what awesome and incredible stories are made from. We have kids that are capable of being great, just only so many guys can throw in a three-game set. If you’re trying to win a five-game set, you’re going to have some opportunities.

Pinching hitting for Tyrus Hall in the 9th

“(Zahir) Barjam has been in that role for us pretty much all season. He has a ton of juice, and he has legitimate power. Also, really good bat-to-ball skill. In those moments, just trusting in the roles that guys have been in, and you’re kind of envisioning a two-run homer there. You’re envisioning a double off the wall. Both great players, both great hitters.”

If he knows who will start vs. Wake Forest on the mound

“I don’t. We have to get together as a staff and figure that out.”