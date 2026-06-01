What WVU Must Do to Beat Kentucky and Move on to Super Regionals

Game seven. It's what every baseball player dreams of playing in when they're growing up. It may not be your traditional game seven, with it being just the third matchup between West Virginia and Kentucky, but it's a do-or-die scenario, and with how long the first two games took and all the drama that came with it, it's certainly felt like six games have been played.

Tonight's matchup will be yet another rock fight, and the winner will be rewarded with a trip to super regionals. What will it take for the Mountaineers to reach that round for the third consecutive year?

Find the zone early and often

West Virginia pitchers have combined to hit eight Kentucky batters while also issuing five free passes. It may be the most cliché and obvious key to the game, but it's the most important. Both teams have struggled to find the zone against one another, and the one that does could take firm control of the game.

WVU head coach Steve Sabins mentioned in his postgame press conference last night that it is going to be extremely important to stabilize that first inning so they don't have to enter a bar fight from the jump. Pumping strikes and making Kentucky put the ball in play will set up those chase pitches outside of the zone, which is something the Wildcats haven't had to deal with a ton of this weekend against WVU's arms because they've largely stayed ahead in the count.

Deliver in RISP opportunities

21. That's the number of baserunners the Mountaineers have stranded in two games against Kentucky. Now, it's not like the Wildcats have been elite in this area either, as they've left 17 on base. But WVU had a chance to do legit damage in the first inning last night, but was limited to three runs. They also loaded the bases with fewer than two outs in the sixth and failed to plate a run. If and when those situations arise tonight, more productive at-bats are needed. It doesn't always have to be a base knock or a walk. A sac fly will do, or just putting the ball in play could score a run. Many of those at-bats that resulted in outs were dominated by chases well outside of the zone.

Championship level defense

The Mountaineers have committed seven errors in regional play, four of which came against Kentucky. Those errors, as many of them often do, have led to runs. The best defense in the Big 12 has to play like it if they want to punch their ticket to supers. You can't keep putting your pitchers in difficult situations and then having to play catch-up with the sticks. Kentucky's lineup doesn't need any help. They will manufacture their own success with the bat and their speed on the bases. Routine grounders and flyballs have to be outs.