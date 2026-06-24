What the New Eligibility Rule Means for WVU Baseball’s Key Players

Tuesday afternoon, the NCAA Division I Cabinet adopted an age-based eligibility model, giving student-athletes five years to play five, essentially eliminating redshirting.

When it comes to the West Virginia baseball team, this new model will help some players who may be running out of runway to gain the attention of scouts. On the other hand, it doesn't really impact some of the team's star players, for obvious reasons.

Let's break it all down.

This year's seniors

WVU Athletics Communications

The players: P Reese Bassinger, P Carson Estridge, P Ian Korn, P Ben McDougal, INF Brodie Kresser, OF/C Matthew Graveline, OF Ben Lumsden, OF Paul Schoenfeld, OF Brock Wills, DH Sean Smith.

Unfortunately, per the new rules, none of these guys will be able to come back. Those who exhausted their final year of eligibility under the old rules will not be afforded a fifth year of eligibility. However, as I mentioned in the article detailing the eligibility of the men's basketball team, there's always the chance that a player fights for that fifth year in court. So perhaps the door isn't completely shut on this group, but for now, they're locked out.

Draft-Eligible players

WVU Athletics Communications

The players: P JJ Glasscock (R-So.), P Dawson Montesa (Jr.), P Maxx Yehl (R-Jr.), P Griffen Paige (TR), P Austin Ziance (TR), IF Tyrus Hall (Jr.), 1B/OF Armani Guzman (Jr.), 1B/OF Colin Coonradt (TR), OF Jack Cannon (TR), OF Seth Williams (TR), INF Ryan Piekutoski (TR).

I've seen some folks getting excited about this rule, thinking that it could lead to guys like Armani Guzman, Maxx Yehl, and Dawson Montesa sticking around a little longer. The truth of the matter is, it doesn't really change anything. If they are drafted high enough, they are going to sign. If any of them return, it's only going to be for one season. There's virtually no world in which any of those three play two more years in Morgantown. The same goes for Gavin Kelly, who is not draft-eligible this summer. He won't be taking advantage of the extra eligibility. He has one more season of college ball left. Period.

For someone like Tyrus Hall, though, this will help. He still has things to work on, and he could benefit from playing two more years with the Mountaineers before beginning his pro journey. By then, he would be a better all-around hitter and more prepared to move quickly through the minor league ranks.

The same goes for right-handed pitcher JJ Glasscock, who is extremely talented but missed the majority of this season after being diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. He also missed the 2024 season due to injury, so instead of having two years to get back on track and make a name for himself, he'll have a little more time.

Also, pitchers Griffen Paige (Wright State) and Austin Ziance (Marietta), who were set to have one year of eligibility remaining, will now have two, giving them more time to prove they are worthy of being a draft pick. If they don't hop on the radar of scouts next season, they'll have the opportunity to run it back in 2028.