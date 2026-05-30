Why WVU Fans Should Be Rooting Against UCLA Right Now

There were some mixed feelings from Mountaineer fans the moment the NCAA Tournament bracket was released.

There was excitement about hosting a regional, but also some disappointment that they were the No. 16 overall seed, meaning if they advanced, they would likely be heading to Los Angeles for a best-of-three super regional with No. 1 overall seed UCLA.

Don't look now, but all of a sudden the Bruins are on the ropes after becoming the first-ever No. 1 overall seed to lose its opening game in a regional, falling 3-2 to Saint Mary's on Friday.

Hold on. I already know what a few of you are going to say — "Take care of business this weekend first." Or "Worry about Kentucky."

Look, I get it. But respectfully, I'm not a part of this team, so it's okay that we discuss future possibilities. Now, if that's happening inside WVU's clubhouse, then that's where it could be a problem. I can promise you, though, this team isn't concerned about anything other than Kentucky.

Even if you are just a fan of the sport, UCLA's loss to Saint Mary's is a big deal. It threw a wrench into a lot of predictions and has made that regional super interesting all of a sudden. Now, because of how talented they are, they could easily bounce back and end up winning the regional, but the opening loss caught everyone's attention.

This evening, they will take on Virginia Tech in an elimination game after the Hokies dropped their first game to Cal Poly. The winner of that game will face the loser of Saint Mary's and Cal Poly in another elimination game with a spot in the regional final on the line.

IF West Virginia were to win this Morgantown regional and anyone other than UCLA wins the Los Angeles regional, the Mountaineers would be hosting a super regional next weekend. Obviously, a lot has to happen this weekend, including "taking care of business," but just to think that it is even a possibility is remarkable to think about, given where this program once was.

Kendrick Family Ballpark was rocking last night and will take another step up for tonight's game against Kentucky. But man, could you imagine what that scene would be like if they were to host a super?

Again, it's okay to talk and think about it. Have some fun. It's postseason baseball!