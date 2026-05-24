WVU Makes Its Pitch to Host, Posts In-Depth NCAA Tournament Resume

The NCAA Tournament selection committee is hard at work, pulling in all of the data and metrics, sorting through it all, and evaluating who they believe should be hosting a regional next weekend. Once that is determined tonight, they'll get to work on putting the remainder of the 64-team field together.

Sunday afternoon, the WVU baseball team's social media account posted a graphic of their resume to send a message to the committee that they are deserving of one of those top 16 seeds.

- 17 Quad 1 and 2 wins

- No. 10 DSR ranking

- No. 12 KPI ranking

- 19 road wins

- 23 wins away from home

- 31-12 overall on the weekend

- 12-2 in weekend series

- 8-2 in Big 12 series

- Three Big 12 series sweeps

- Seven top 25 wins

- 12 wins vs. projected regional teams

- First time in program history with five straight 30-win seasons

- Program-record 21 conference wins

- Swept the Big 12 champions on the road

- Six shutouts

- Top ERA in the Big 12

- Top 10 ERA in the country

- Top three individual ERAs in the Big 12

- Big 12 Pitcher of the Year

- 10 All-Big 12 Selections

- Four All-Big 12 First Team selections

- 65,413 season attendance

- 2,973 attendance per game

- 85% attendance capacity (3rd highest in Big 12 and 18th in the country)

- Sold out of season tickets for second consecutive year

The Kansas sweep was MASSIVE for WVU

WVU Athletics Communications

At the time, I thought the best-case scenario was going into Lawrence and taking two of three. That wouldn't have been good enough to keep them truly alive in the Big 12 title race heading into the final weekend of the regular season, but winning two would be enough to boost the resume. Sweeping Kansas? It never crossed my mind as a possibility, and I'm sure I wasn't alone in thinking that. It really opened some eyes and turned some heads, especially with how they silenced such a potent offense for an entire weekend.

Sweeping that series instead of just winning it may ultimately end up being the difference in the Mountaineers becoming a regional host. Not many teams in the country can say they won three games on the road against their league's conference champion.

It may not move the needle that much for the resume, but beating Arizona State on Friday for a third time in four tries certainly helps as well.

Steve Sabins and Co. will learn later tonight if they'll get to be in the comfort of their own beds and play in the friendly confines of Kendrick Family Ballpark when the top 16 seeds are released tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.