OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting Lineup vs Central Michigan

The starting lineup is set for today's game.

Moments ago, WVU head baseball coach Randy Mazey put out the starting lineup for today's game against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

1. RF Austin Davis

2. 3B J.J. Wetherholt

3. CF Victor Scott

4. DH Nathan Blasick

5. 1B Grant Hussey

6. LF Evan Smith

7.. 2B Mikey Kluska

8. C Dayne Leonard

9. SS Tevin Tucker

P Chris Sleeper

