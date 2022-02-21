Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting Lineup vs Coastal Carolina

The starting lineup for today's game has been revealed.

Moments ago, WVU head baseball coach Randy Mazey put out the starting lineup for today's game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

1. RF Austin Davis

2. 3B J.J. Wetherholt

3. CF Victor Scott

4. DH Nathan Blasick

5. 1B Grant Hussey

6. LF Evan Smith

7.. 2B Mikey Kluska

8. C Dayne Leonard

9. SS Tevin Tucker

P Zach Bravo

