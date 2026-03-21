WVU Baseball Earns Multiple Spots on SportsCenters's Top 10 Plays

We have seen the West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays before, but to get on the same list twice would be something special. Well, that’s exactly what WVU baseball outfielders Paul Schoenfeld and Brock Wills were able to do in Thursday’s 7-4 victory over the BYU Cougars at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Those two highlight reel catches were not only more than deserving of making ESPN’s list, but they also helped the Mountaineers in a big way.

As far as the degree of difficulty when talking about the catch goes, I think Schoenfeld edges out Will’s insane catch. Robbing a home run while running backwards on a ball that had a ton of carry is such an impressive thing to do. Will's getting to run through the bullpen was a cool sight, and we are lucky to see that he has no injuries or harm after that experience.

The Mountaineers' defense has been one of the stories of their season so far

At the time of this being written, the Mountaineers sit at 15-4 overall this season and have started off strong in conference play with a 4-1 record in the Big 12. This is in large part due to the way WVU has been playing defensively. The pitching staff has been on point in the early stages of this year. Maxx Yehl was recently named the Big 12 pitcher of the week, and the pitching staff currently leads the conference in opponents’ batting average, ERA, and WHIP.

Not only are the pitchers a huge factor for WVU and deserve credit for what they have done so far, but plays like the ones made by Wills and Schoenfeld have saved the Mountaineers on several occasions in WVU’s favor. Schoenfeld followed up his insane catch in game one against BYU by having a standout offensive performance. The outfielder went five for five with two doubles and two RBI’s.

There is plenty of reason to have hope for the WVU baseball team this season under head coach Steve Sabins, who has the roster to potentially lead the Mountaineers to back-to-back super regional appearances. Sabins and his squad certainly have the pitching staff and defense; it will be up to the bats to carry WVU when it comes down to it.

WVU will look for the series sweep against BYU on Saturday before turning its attention towards an in-state rivalry game against the Marshall Thundering Herd on March 24th at 6 p.m. at Jack Cook Field.