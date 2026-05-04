WVU Rises in Top 25 Rankings with Massive Week on Deck

After a disappointing week in which West Virginia lost by 22 to Pitt and dropped two of three on the road to Cincinnati, the Mountaineers bounced back in convincing fashion, sweeping a three-game set from Kansas State, outscoring the Wildcats 29-7.

Maxx Yehl made his return to the rotation and delivered yet another stellar start, going five strong innings of scoreless ball, striking out eight batters. On Saturday, the baton was passed on to Chansen Cole, who pitched a complete game, giving up just one run on five hits. Heading into the series finale, the Mountaineers' bullpen was fully rested, having thrown just one reliever (Ian Korn) over the first two nights.

As expected, the sweep allowed WVU to climb up a few spots in this week's rankings.

1. UCLA

2. North Carolina

3. Georgia Tech

4. Texas

5. Georgia

6. Auburn

7. Kansas

8. Coastal Carolina

9. Texas A&M

10. Oregon State

11. Mississippi State

12. Southern Miss

13. Oregon

14. Florida State

15. West Virginia

16. Arizona State

17. Arkansas

18. USC

19. Alabama

20. Ole Miss

21. Florida

22. Boston College

23. Virginia

24. Oklahoma

25. Nebraska

1. UCLA

2. North Carolina

3. Georgia Tech

4. Texas

5. Georgia

6. Auburn

7. Coastal Carolina

8. Oregon

9. Kansas

10. Oregon State

11. Texas A&M

12. Mississippi State

13. Southern Miss

14. Florida State

15. West Virginia

16. Arizona State

17. Alabama

18. Boston College

19. USC

20. Florida

21. Nebraska

22. Cincinnati

23. Arkansas

24. Virginia

25. Liberty

1. UCLA

2. North Carolina

3. Texas

4. Georgia Tech

5. Auburn

6. Georgia

7. Oregon State

8. Coastal Carolina

9. Kansas

10. Mississippi State

11. Texas A&M

12. Southern Miss

13. Florida

14. Arkansas

15. Florida State

16. Oklahoma

17. USC

18. West Virginia

19. Arizona State

20. Cincinnati

21. Boston College

22. Alabama

23. Oregon

24. Jacksonville State

25. Oklahoma State

What's on deck for the Mountaineers?

WVU Athletics Communications

The Mountaineers will make the trip down I-79 to Charleston to face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd once again on Tuesday. They beat the Herd in Huntington 3-0 in late March, and then mercy ruled them, 12-2, on April 8th in Morgantown.

The real test comes this weekend when they head to Lawrence for a massive three-game set against the Kansas Jayhawks, who currently reside in first place in the Big 12. West Virginia still has a chance to repeat as Big 12 regular season champs, but they're going to need to take two of the three games at a minimum to have a chance. Sweeping the Jayhawks would really increase those chances, pulling them to within one game with one series remaining. That said, the Jayhawks are tough to beat at home, having not lost a Big 12 home game all season (12-0).