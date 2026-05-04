WVU Rises in Top 25 Rankings with Massive Week on Deck
After a disappointing week in which West Virginia lost by 22 to Pitt and dropped two of three on the road to Cincinnati, the Mountaineers bounced back in convincing fashion, sweeping a three-game set from Kansas State, outscoring the Wildcats 29-7.
Maxx Yehl made his return to the rotation and delivered yet another stellar start, going five strong innings of scoreless ball, striking out eight batters. On Saturday, the baton was passed on to Chansen Cole, who pitched a complete game, giving up just one run on five hits. Heading into the series finale, the Mountaineers' bullpen was fully rested, having thrown just one reliever (Ian Korn) over the first two nights.
As expected, the sweep allowed WVU to climb up a few spots in this week's rankings.
D1Baseball
1. UCLA
2. North Carolina
3. Georgia Tech
4. Texas
5. Georgia
6. Auburn
7. Kansas
8. Coastal Carolina
9. Texas A&M
10. Oregon State
11. Mississippi State
12. Southern Miss
13. Oregon
14. Florida State
15. West Virginia
16. Arizona State
17. Arkansas
18. USC
19. Alabama
20. Ole Miss
21. Florida
22. Boston College
23. Virginia
24. Oklahoma
25. Nebraska
Perfect Game
1. UCLA
2. North Carolina
3. Georgia Tech
4. Texas
5. Georgia
6. Auburn
7. Coastal Carolina
8. Oregon
9. Kansas
10. Oregon State
11. Texas A&M
12. Mississippi State
13. Southern Miss
14. Florida State
15. West Virginia
16. Arizona State
17. Alabama
18. Boston College
19. USC
20. Florida
21. Nebraska
22. Cincinnati
23. Arkansas
24. Virginia
25. Liberty
Baseball America
1. UCLA
2. North Carolina
3. Texas
4. Georgia Tech
5. Auburn
6. Georgia
7. Oregon State
8. Coastal Carolina
9. Kansas
10. Mississippi State
11. Texas A&M
12. Southern Miss
13. Florida
14. Arkansas
15. Florida State
16. Oklahoma
17. USC
18. West Virginia
19. Arizona State
20. Cincinnati
21. Boston College
22. Alabama
23. Oregon
24. Jacksonville State
25. Oklahoma State
What's on deck for the Mountaineers?
The Mountaineers will make the trip down I-79 to Charleston to face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd once again on Tuesday. They beat the Herd in Huntington 3-0 in late March, and then mercy ruled them, 12-2, on April 8th in Morgantown.
The real test comes this weekend when they head to Lawrence for a massive three-game set against the Kansas Jayhawks, who currently reside in first place in the Big 12. West Virginia still has a chance to repeat as Big 12 regular season champs, but they're going to need to take two of the three games at a minimum to have a chance. Sweeping the Jayhawks would really increase those chances, pulling them to within one game with one series remaining. That said, the Jayhawks are tough to beat at home, having not lost a Big 12 home game all season (12-0).
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_