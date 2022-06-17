WVU Baseball Lands Tulane Transfer

The Mountaineers add an arm through the portal.

Right-handed pitcher Grant Siegel had a tremendous freshman season at Tulane University in 2022 posting a 7-1 record, a 3.02 ERA, and a strikeout to walk ratio of 53:13 in 59.2 innings pitched.

Shortly after the season concluded, Siegel entered the transfer portal and Thursday evening, he announced that he will be heading to West Virginia for the final three years of his career.

Siegel led Tulane in wins and ERA and will have a great opportunity to be in West Virginia's starting rotation in 2023. Assuming Jacob Watters doesn't return for his senior year, the Mountaineers will have Ben Hampton, Carlson Reed, Aidan Major, and Siegel competing for a spot in the rotation.

