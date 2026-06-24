WVU Adds P Robert Satin, Two-Time D-II Champion With SEC Experience

Wednesday afternoon, the West Virginia pitching staff for the 2027 got stronger with the addition of left-handed pitcher Robert Satin, who comes to Morgantown via The University of Tampa.

"Thank you to the University of Tampa, my friends, and family. A special thank you to all of my teammates and Coach Urso. With that being said, I have committed to West Virginia. Mountaineer Nation, let’s do this," he posted on Instagram.

Satin began his career at Florida, where he made 10 appearances out of the bullpen as a true freshman, giving up four runs over nine innings. He then made the move down to the Division II level to Tampa, where he helped the Spartans win two national championships.

In his first season there, he split time as a reliever and starter, making 10 appearances out of the bullpen and notching five starts. Over 37.1 innings of work, he racked up 45 strikeouts to just 20 walks, finishing the year with an ERA of 4.10.

This past season, he became a full-time starter and was one of the best pitchers in the entire country at the Division II level, posting a 2.61 ERA, a WHIP of 1.08, and walking just 20 batters in 113.2 innings.

Extremely thankful for my time at the University of Tampa.

Transfer Portal LHP, 1 Year Eligibility

90-93, T95

2x National Champion

113.2 Innings

114 Strikeouts

20 Walks

2.61 ERA

13-2 Record pic.twitter.com/X0fdhTqREq — Robert Satin (@RobertSatin3) June 8, 2026

The scouting report on Robert Satin + projected role at WVU

Satin's fastball sits in the low 90s, but can touch 94-95 every now and then. The fastball plays harder than what the gun reads, though, because of how well he keeps the ball hidden. Just watch the highlight clip above, and you'll see exactly what I mean. He keeps the ball in the glove a long time, then hides it behind his driving leg, and by the time he presents it to you, it's shooting out of his hand and up on you in a hurry. As evident in the low walk totals, he pounds the strike zone and challenges hitters. He could absolutely be a candidate for the starting rotation, but also wouldn't be surprised if he's an option to fill the role Ian Korn leaves behind as an innings eater out of the bullpen who you can rely on to throw strikes.

West Virginia's 2026 transfer portal commits

RHP Korey Alston (Odessa JC), RHP Drew Becker (Ashland, D-II), LHP Griffen Paige (Wright State), LHP Robert Satin (Tampa), RHP Austin Ziance (Marietta College)



INF Owen Henne (Seton Hill), INF Ryan Piekutoski (USC-Sumter JC)



OF Jack Cannon (Le Moyne), OF Colin Coonradt (Johnson County JC), OF Seth Williams (Galveston College JC), OF Chase Ecker (William & Mary)



C Cash Williams (Tennessee)