WVU Lands Louisville Starting Pitcher Colton Hartman

Late Tuesday night, Steve Sabins and the West Virginia Mountaineers scooped up another commitment out of the transfer portal, landing former Louisville left-handed starting pitcher Colton Hartman (6'3", 215 lbs).

Hartman has played three seasons, so he should have two years of eligibility remaining should he choose to use both. It is also worth noting that because he just completed his junior season, he is draft-eligible this summer.

This young man already has a pair of no-hitters to his name, although both came in his final two years of high school. Still, that's a pretty impressive feat that very few can say they have accomplished. In his senior year at Lebanon High School, he recorded an ERA of 1.18, punching out 88 hitters in 53 innings of work. That led to him being named the 2023 Southwest Ohio Baseball Coaches Association Pitcher of the Year.

Hartman saw action in 12 games as a true freshman in 2024, making eight starts. In 29 innings, he gave up 19 runs on 25 hits, while striking out 37 and walking 18. It was, however, the lowest opponent’s batting average he’s had in a single season (.227).

In his sophomore year, he moved more into a bullpen role, although he still made a handful of starts. He was hit around pretty good with opposing batters clipping off at a .380 average against him (27 hits in 17 innings).

This past season, Hartman was moved back into the starting rotation, and in 14 games (11 starts), he recorded a 4-2 record, 5.19 ERA, 1.99 WHIP, and had 56 strikeouts to 33 walks. He began the year as Louisville’s midweek guy, but did turn into the Sunday starter later in the year.

The Scouting Report on Colton Hartman

Providing length was a bit of an issue for Hartman this season, only managed to pitch more than four innings three times, with each of those outings ending after five. Pounding the strike zone is going to be a huge point of emphasis for him this offseason. Just by a quick look at his pitch counts, you can tell he often finds himself battling from behind and having to really labor, averaging 20.6 pitches per inning.

The fastball has some nice arm-side run on it, making it a difficult pitch on the inner third of the plate against lefties. Also has a good curveball that has some bite to it, along with a change-up that he mixes in every now and then.

West Virginia's 2026 transfer portal commits

RHP Korey Alston (Odessa JC), RHP Drew Becker (Ashland, D-II), RHP Austin Ziance (Marietta College)



LHP Colton Hartman, LHP Griffen Paige (Wright State), LHP Robert Satin (Tampa)



INF Owen Henne (Seton Hill), INF Ryan Piekutoski (USC-Sumter JC)



OF Jack Cannon (Le Moyne), OF Colin Coonradt (Johnson County JC), OF Seth Williams (Galveston College JC), OF Chase Ecker (William & Mary)



C Cash Williams (Tennessee)