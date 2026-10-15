WVU Baseball Schedule Breakdown: Toughest Stretch, Easiest Run & Biggest Disappointment

A week ago, the WVU baseball team released the full schedule for the 2027 season. There are a bunch of interesting matchups and series on the slate for the Mountaineers, so today we'll spend a little time breaking it all down with a couple of takeaways and identifying the toughest and easiest stretches.

Only one game against Pitt...

By far, the most disappointing thing about the schedule is that there is only one Backyard Brawl game, just like it was a year ago. With how many games baseball plays, both schools should do everything they can to play this three times per season: a home-and-home and a neutral game at PNC Park, as they had done for a few years.

Challenging, yet favorable start

I like the fact that the Mountaineers aren't just playing a bunch of cupcakes to open up the year to stockpile wins. Sure, they have some favorable matchups, but man, they are testing themselves in the non-conference portion of the schedule with the Orlando Baseball Classic (vs. St. John's, Indiana State, and Michigan) and a series at Coastal Carolina.

Toughest stretch: 5/7-5/22

The end of the year is going to be quite the challenge. If WVU is in the race for a Big 12 title and ends up winning it, it will be well-earned. Although Arizona was in full-blown rebuild mode last year, they should take a nice step up, and traveling all the way out there isn't an easy trip. After that, they have a neutral-site midweek game against Virginia, who could very well be an NCAA Tournament team. The stretch (and season) concludes with the final home series against Oklahoma State and then on the road against TCU, who just missed out on the tournament this past season. There are more challenging series and road trips on the slate, but as far as a two-week stretch, this, on paper, looks the most difficult.

Easiest stretch (once league play begins): 4/16-4/28

Baylor and BYU were both in the middle of the pack this past season, and I'm not sure we will see a huge improvement from either. Baylor is more likely to make a move back up the standings, but it remains to be seen, and you get them at home. The midweek game after that is Pitt on the road, which won't be easy. They then hit the road for a three-gamer against BYU, and the stretch ends with a midweek game at home against Marshall.