WVU Climbs Top 25 Rankings, Sneaks Inside Top 15 of One Poll

After two weeks of Big 12 Conference play in the books, the West Virginia Mountaineers are in a two-way tie for first place at 5-1 with the UCF Knights.

This past weekend, Steve Sabins' squad fought hard to take the first two games of the series from BYU, including erasing an 8-3 deficit in game two. On Saturday, they packed their brooms and put them to use, cruising to an 11-1 win behind yet another gem from big lefty Maxx Yehl, who tossed seven strong innings of one-run ball, punching out 11 batters and issuing no walks while giving up five base knocks.

Thanks to the sweep, West Virginia has made a nice move up the rankings in two of the top polls out there, securing a spot in the top 15 of one of them.

1. UCLA

2. Texas

3. Georgia Tech

4. Georgia

5. Arkansas

6. Auburn

7. Oklahoma

8. Mississippi State

9. Virginia

10. Florida State

11. North Carolina

12. USC

13. Oregon State

14. North Carolina State

15. West Virginia

16. Southern Miss

17. Ole Miss

18. Arizona State

19. Oregon

20. Tennessee

21. Kentucky

22. Alabama

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Clemson

25. Cincinnati

1. UCLA

2. Texas

3. Georgia Tech

4. Arkansas

5. Auburn

6. Mississippi State

7. Georgia

8. Oklahoma

9. Virginia

10. Florida State

11. Southern Miss

12. USC

13. North Carolina

14. North Carolina State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Oregon State

17. West Virginia

18. Ole Miss

19. Kentucky

20. Oregon

21. Tennessee

22. Arizona State

23. Notre Dame

24. Nebraska

25. Texas A&M

What's up next for the Mountaineers?

West Virginia University head coach Steve Sabins | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

WVU will play a must-win midweek game on Tuesday against in-state "rival" Marshall, who enters this one with a 13-9 mark on the year. The Herd is coming off a three-game series against Georgia Southern that they somehow found a way to win while allowing a total of 39 runs. The Mountaineers have dominated this series, holding a 20-6 advantage, but Marshall currently holds bragging rights, having defeated WVU in their third and final matchup last season by a 7-6 score. West Virginia won the first two games 7-0 and 5-4.

This weekend, WVU will be on the road for its conference clash against Arizona State in what could be a big determining factor in the Big 12 standings later this season. Currently, the Sun Devils are 17-6 (4-2), sitting in a three-way tie for second place with Kansas and Texas Tech. Winning this series would go a long way for the Mountaineers and their quest to defend their Big 12 title.

Game one is set for Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.