WVU Commit Henkel Acevedo Shows Off Big-Time Power in Home Run Derby

West Virginia has produced more high-end talent in the last 10 or so years than the rest of the program's history combined. By the time next year's draft comes and goes, another first-rounder and potential top-10 pick will be added to WVU's history when Gavin Kelly hears his name called. The good thing for the Mountaineers? They will still have him for one more year.

The search for the next WVU star bat may not take all that long to find. Perhaps it's someone who is currently on the roster, like Zahir Barjam or Ryan Maggy, or maybe it's a part of this 2026 recruiting class.

Outfielder Henkel Acevedo is going to be one of those '26 commits you're going to want to pay close attention to. The bat gets through the zone quickly, and when it connects, the ball travels far and at a high rate of speed.

Recently, Acevedo participated in the inaugural Academy Baseball Association home run derby and had several players watching along the third base line hyped up when he barreled up seven in a row.

Statement showing from 2026 OF Henkel Acevedo (SC) this week.



Extremely well-leveraged w/ premium bat speed & creates easy backspin to the PS as he drives this over the RF wall for the solo 💣.



Outlandish strength & power upside for the @WVUBaseball commit. @PrepBaseball_SC… https://t.co/buExXety9q pic.twitter.com/JCweALaBO1 — Prep Baseball Scouting (@pbtscouting) May 13, 2026

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder has a ton of pop in his bat already and will only add more once he reaches Morgantown, fills out his frame, and spends time with the biomechanists where he can truly understand his swing, bat path, and a million other things that most his age (and in college) don't have access to.

This season with the P27 Academy Blacksmiths, Acevedo went 40-for-103 at the dish and slashed 388/.475/.816, hitting 10 home runs and driving in 33 runs. According to Perfect Game, Acevedo is the No. 2-rated player in the state of Massachusetts. Don't be surprised if he is able to work his way into the lineup some early in his career.

West Virginia baseball's 2026 commits

RHP Slade Barton, RHP Kyle Casteel, RHP Luke Coats, LHP Colin Harrison, RHP Blake Krushinski, SS Juan Araujo, SS Kayden Lipscomb, SS Joshua Viars, 1B Jordan Burwell, OF Henkel Acevedo, OF CJ Alfano

For the most consistent, accurate, and in-depth West Virginia football and men’s basketball recruiting coverage, be sure to visit and bookmark our recruiting page. There, we will have exclusive interviews, breaking news, scouting reports, names to watch, visits that have been scheduled, offers that have been sent out, opinion pieces, and much more. You can also follow Schuyler Callihan on X @Callihan_, as well as @WVSIRecruiting for updates.