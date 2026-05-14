How to Watch No. 9 WVU vs. TCU: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds

Tonight marks the start of a crucial three-game series for West Virginia as they host TCU in the final weekend of the regular season. If they are able to take care of business and receive a little help from the folks in Provo, they could enter the Big 12 tournament as league champions for the second straight year.

Here is everything you need to know for tonight's game and the rest of the series.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 9 West Virginia (35-12, 19-8) vs. TCU (32-18, 16-11)

Where: Morgantown, WV — Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)

Dates/Times: Thursday, May 14th at 6:30 p.m. ET | Friday, May 15th at 6:30 p.m. ET | Saturday, May 16th at 1 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ for all three games

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

ADVERTISING

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Expected pitching matchups for the weekend

Friday

WVU: Ian Korn (4-0, 2.96 ERA, 44 K, 8 BB, 48.2 IP)

TCU: Tommy LaPour (1-1, 6.30 ERA, 10 K, 7 BB, 10.0 IP)

Saturday

WVU: Maxx Yehl (7-1, 2.04 ERA, 79 K, 19 BB, 66.1 IP)

TCU: Lance Davis (4-3, 4.18 ERA, 45 K, 16 BB, 71.0 IP)

Sunday

WVU: Chansen Cole(8-1, 2.71 ERA, 69 K, 25 BB, 69.2 IP)

TCU: Zack James (6-0, 3.49 ERA, 44 K, 17 BB, 56.2 IP)

For tonight's series opener, the Mountaineers are a fairly strong favorite, coming in at -166 on the moneyline. TCU is +130. There is no run line or over/under available as of this morning.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.