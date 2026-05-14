How to Watch No. 9 WVU vs. TCU: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds
Tonight marks the start of a crucial three-game series for West Virginia as they host TCU in the final weekend of the regular season. If they are able to take care of business and receive a little help from the folks in Provo, they could enter the Big 12 tournament as league champions for the second straight year.
Here is everything you need to know for tonight's game and the rest of the series.
Game Information
Current Records: No. 9 West Virginia (35-12, 19-8) vs. TCU (32-18, 16-11)
Where: Morgantown, WV — Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)
Dates/Times: Thursday, May 14th at 6:30 p.m. ET | Friday, May 15th at 6:30 p.m. ET | Saturday, May 16th at 1 p.m. ET
TV/Streaming: ESPN+ for all three games
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
ADVERTISING
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)
Expected pitching matchups for the weekend
Friday
WVU: Ian Korn (4-0, 2.96 ERA, 44 K, 8 BB, 48.2 IP)
TCU: Tommy LaPour (1-1, 6.30 ERA, 10 K, 7 BB, 10.0 IP)
Saturday
WVU: Maxx Yehl (7-1, 2.04 ERA, 79 K, 19 BB, 66.1 IP)
TCU: Lance Davis (4-3, 4.18 ERA, 45 K, 16 BB, 71.0 IP)
Sunday
WVU: Chansen Cole(8-1, 2.71 ERA, 69 K, 25 BB, 69.2 IP)
TCU: Zack James (6-0, 3.49 ERA, 44 K, 17 BB, 56.2 IP)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
For tonight's series opener, the Mountaineers are a fairly strong favorite, coming in at -166 on the moneyline. TCU is +130. There is no run line or over/under available as of this morning.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_