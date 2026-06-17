WVU Names Starting Pitcher for Semifinal Showdown vs. North Carolina

A herculean effort from Dawson Montesa on Tuesday against Troy saved West Virginia's pitching staff, giving them a real shot at winning two games against North Carolina. This afternoon, WVU head coach Steve Sabins will put his faith in one of his aces, Chansen Cole, to try and push this thing to Thursday.

A look at Cole's ability to bounce back

West Virginia University starting pitcher Cole Chansen | WVU Athletic

When you have a 3.14 ERA for the season, odds are you do a good job of avoiding a bad stretch of games. That's exactly what Chansen Cole has done, as he hasn't allowed three runs (earned or not) in back-to-back starts this season. As a matter of fact, he's allowed more than two runs in a game just three times this year.

Let's zero in on his worst outings of the year really quick and see what he did the next time out.

2/13 at Georgia Southern: 2.2 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 3 K, 2 BB

2/20 at Liberty: 5.1 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 7 K, 2 BB (bounce back)

3/20 vs. BYU: 3 IP, 6 ER, 5 H, 6 K, 3 BB

3/29 at Arizona State: 5.1 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 4 K, 3 BB (bounce back)

5/16 vs. TCU: 5.1 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 8 K, 3 BB

5/22 vs. Arizona State: 5 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 6 K, 0 BB (bounce back)

6/12 vs. Troy: 2.2 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 2 K, 0 BB

6/17 vs. North Carolina: TBD (bounce back?)

The key for Cole is to pepper the bottom of the zone. When that changeup or sinker is left up, it gets tagged, just as we saw on Friday against Troy. Sabins said after that outing that he believes Cole won't have that type of performance his next time out because he does such a good job at making adjustments, which can be seen in the bounce-back games he's had all year.

As far as length is concerned, it'll be interesting to see if Sabins milks every ounce of energy out of him or if he'll try to keep him under a certain pitch count to make sure he will be available in game one or two if they make it to the College World Series this weekend.

First pitch between the Mountaineers and Tar Heels is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN. West Virginia will be the designated home team.