WVU Pitcher Announces Transfer to Marshall

The young right-handed pitcher is taking his talents to Huntington.

On Friday evening, sophomore right-handed pitcher Carter Lyles announced on Twitter that he will be transferring from West Virginia to Marshall.

The 6'3", 245-pound, Danville, WV native appeared in 10 games over the last two seasons and allowed nine runs on 13 hits in just 6.1 innings of work. This past season, Lyles made seven appearances (all in relief) and allowed four runs in 5.1 innings pitched, giving him an ERA of 6.75.

Lyles becomes the 3rd Mountaineer to transfer this week joining first baseman Matt McCormick and 2nd baseman Tyler Doanes.

