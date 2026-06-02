WVU's College World Series Title Odds Surge After Winning Regional
What an incredible weekend it was in Morgantown.
Great baseball all the way around, featuring one heck of a staggered three-game set between West Virginia and Kentucky, which has become quite the postseason rivalry over the years. For the second straight year, WVU's Armani Guzman delivered a walk-off hit to not only punch the Mountaineers' ticket to a super regional, but to send the Wildcats packing.
Later this week, the Mountaineers will welcome in the winner of the Los Angeles Regional, Cal Poly, for a best-of-three series with a spot in Omaha at the College World Series on the line. The Mustangs have struggled against high-level teams this season, having been swept by USC, UC Santa Barbara, and Oregon State. They certainly earned their regional title, but were able to avoid a single matchup with No. 1 seed UCLA.
They (UCLA) were just one of several teams around the country that failed to make it out of their own regional. No. 2 Georgia Tech, No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Southern Miss, No. 10 Florida State, No. 12 Texas A&M, and No. 13 Nebraska have all been eliminated.
With how the bracket is set up, the winner of the West Virginia/Cal Poly super regional will play the winner of the Troy/Little Rock super in the first game of the College World Series on the left side of the bracket. Eight teams will make it to Omaha, and it will be a two-bracket, double-elimination format to determine who plays for the national title.
If WVU advances to Omaha, the possible teams they will have in their bracket are Troy/ Little Rock, North Carolina/USC, and Auburn/Ole Miss. We've seen this before across all WVU sports. Things start to fall in place where the Mountaineers look like they are on their way to a conference championship, national championship, or a run in the NCAA Tournament, but they stub their toe. This 2026 baseball team just might be different.
Following the conclusion of regional play, West Virginia now has the sixth-best odds to win the College World Series at +1000. Before the tournament began, they were +5500.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
North Carolina +370
Texas +400
Georgia +475
Auburn +550
Mississippi State +550
West Virginia +1000
Alabama +1600
USC +1900
Ole Miss +2000
Kansas +2800
Oregon +2800
Oklahoma +3000
Troy +4500
Cal Poly +15000
Little Rock +25000
St. John’s +30000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_