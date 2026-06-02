WVU's College World Series Title Odds Surge After Winning Regional

What an incredible weekend it was in Morgantown.

Great baseball all the way around, featuring one heck of a staggered three-game set between West Virginia and Kentucky, which has become quite the postseason rivalry over the years. For the second straight year, WVU's Armani Guzman delivered a walk-off hit to not only punch the Mountaineers' ticket to a super regional, but to send the Wildcats packing.

Later this week, the Mountaineers will welcome in the winner of the Los Angeles Regional, Cal Poly, for a best-of-three series with a spot in Omaha at the College World Series on the line. The Mustangs have struggled against high-level teams this season, having been swept by USC, UC Santa Barbara, and Oregon State. They certainly earned their regional title, but were able to avoid a single matchup with No. 1 seed UCLA.

They (UCLA) were just one of several teams around the country that failed to make it out of their own regional. No. 2 Georgia Tech, No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Southern Miss, No. 10 Florida State, No. 12 Texas A&M, and No. 13 Nebraska have all been eliminated.

With how the bracket is set up, the winner of the West Virginia/Cal Poly super regional will play the winner of the Troy/Little Rock super in the first game of the College World Series on the left side of the bracket. Eight teams will make it to Omaha, and it will be a two-bracket, double-elimination format to determine who plays for the national title.

If WVU advances to Omaha, the possible teams they will have in their bracket are Troy/ Little Rock, North Carolina/USC, and Auburn/Ole Miss. We've seen this before across all WVU sports. Things start to fall in place where the Mountaineers look like they are on their way to a conference championship, national championship, or a run in the NCAA Tournament, but they stub their toe. This 2026 baseball team just might be different.

Following the conclusion of regional play, West Virginia now has the sixth-best odds to win the College World Series at +1000. Before the tournament began, they were +5500.

North Carolina +370

Texas +400

Georgia +475

Auburn +550

Mississippi State +550

West Virginia +1000

Alabama +1600

USC +1900

Ole Miss +2000

Kansas +2800

Oregon +2800

Oklahoma +3000

Troy +4500

Cal Poly +15000

Little Rock +25000

St. John’s +30000

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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