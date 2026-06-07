WVU's Updated Odds to Win College World Series After Punching Ticket to Omaha

West Virginia made history on Saturday, reaching the College World Series for the first time in its 134-year existence. After all of the high-level stress and intensity that leaned on every pitch in the regionals, it was quite the opposite in the super regional with two very comfortable wins, 12-2 and 17-1, over Cal Poly.

The Mountaineers have won over much of the country with how they've played, but also the passion of the fan base and how much it means to everyone in the state. In a lot of ways, they've become "America's Team" throughout this postseason run.

Could they win it all? It's possible. Of the 13 remaining teams heading into Sunday's slate of games, West Virginia currently has the fourth-best odds to win the national title.

Texas +320

Georgia +330

North Carolina +425

West Virginia +700

Ole Miss +800

Mississippi State +1100

Alabama +1400

USC +1500

Oklahoma +2000

Troy +3000

Kansas +5000

Oregon +5500

St. John’s +40000

West Virginia will face off against Troy in their first game at Omaha and then will play the winner/loser of Ole Miss and the winner of the Chapel Hill Super between North Carolina and USC. It won't be easy by any means, but if the Mountaineers can take care of business and get to the 1-0 game and win it, they will be in the driver's seat to reach the national championship. They would have to be beaten twice in a row at that point.

The teams fighting for a spot on the right side of the bracket in Omaha are Texas/Oregon, Georgia/Mississippi State, Alabama/St. John's, and Kansas/Oklahoma.

How the odds have changed throughout the postseason run

Before the tournament: +5500

After regional win: +1000

After super regional win: +700

"Couldn't be more excited for our team and being one of the last eight teams standing now," WVU head coach Steve Sabins said. "This is why I came here 11 years ago, to have an opportunity to be the best in the world at something, and that's what this university has provided me, an opportunity to do that. I couldn't be prouder of the kids.

We will know a date and first pitch time for West Virginia's matchup with Troy once the super regional round has been completed. In all likelihood, they will be playing next Friday.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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