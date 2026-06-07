WVU's Updated Odds to Win College World Series After Punching Ticket to Omaha
West Virginia made history on Saturday, reaching the College World Series for the first time in its 134-year existence. After all of the high-level stress and intensity that leaned on every pitch in the regionals, it was quite the opposite in the super regional with two very comfortable wins, 12-2 and 17-1, over Cal Poly.
The Mountaineers have won over much of the country with how they've played, but also the passion of the fan base and how much it means to everyone in the state. In a lot of ways, they've become "America's Team" throughout this postseason run.
Could they win it all? It's possible. Of the 13 remaining teams heading into Sunday's slate of games, West Virginia currently has the fourth-best odds to win the national title.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Texas +320
Georgia +330
North Carolina +425
West Virginia +700
Ole Miss +800
Mississippi State +1100
Alabama +1400
USC +1500
Oklahoma +2000
Troy +3000
Kansas +5000
Oregon +5500
St. John’s +40000
West Virginia will face off against Troy in their first game at Omaha and then will play the winner/loser of Ole Miss and the winner of the Chapel Hill Super between North Carolina and USC. It won't be easy by any means, but if the Mountaineers can take care of business and get to the 1-0 game and win it, they will be in the driver's seat to reach the national championship. They would have to be beaten twice in a row at that point.
The teams fighting for a spot on the right side of the bracket in Omaha are Texas/Oregon, Georgia/Mississippi State, Alabama/St. John's, and Kansas/Oklahoma.
How the odds have changed throughout the postseason run
Before the tournament: +5500
After regional win: +1000
After super regional win: +700
"Couldn't be more excited for our team and being one of the last eight teams standing now," WVU head coach Steve Sabins said. "This is why I came here 11 years ago, to have an opportunity to be the best in the world at something, and that's what this university has provided me, an opportunity to do that. I couldn't be prouder of the kids.
We will know a date and first pitch time for West Virginia's matchup with Troy once the super regional round has been completed. In all likelihood, they will be playing next Friday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_